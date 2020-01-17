Troy won nine of 14 bouts to pick up a 51-24 wrestling win over Sayre Thursday.
Seth Seymour (106), Sheldon Seymour (120), Peyton Jane (145), Lacey Hinman (160) and Mason Woodward (170) all had forfeits for the Trojans with Jayden Renzo (138), Ed Cole (182) and Josh Isbell (195) all recorded falls.
Peyton Bellows (132) scored a 7-2 decision over Jakob Burgess as well.
For Sayre Layla Bennett (113) and Nik Polzella (285) both had falls with Jordan Goodrich (220) scoring a forfeit.
Cameron McCutcheon (126) earned a 7-5 sudden victory over Troy’s Eli Randall and Jacob Bennett (152) won 9-4 over Troy’s Jacob Turner.
Athens 66, NP-Liberty 3
The Wildcats won 12 of the 13 matches in an NTL win over the Mountaineers Thursday.
Kaden Setzer (120), Lucas Forbes (132), Brandon Jennings (138), Colin Rosh (182) and Ben Pernaselli (195) scored forfeits for Athens.
Gavin Bradley (113), Aidan Garcia (126), Karter Rude (145), Keegan Braund (285) and Kyler Setzer (106) all had falls for the Wildcats.
Zach Stafursky (152) scored a 6-4 decision over Tyler Pequignot and Alex West (170) won 8-4 over Kohen Lehman.
NPL’s win came at 160 as Mitchael Tice beat Riley Hall 9-6.
There was no match at 220 pounds.
