SAYRE — Troy’s Nicole McClellan had five goals and an assist as the Trojans defeated Sayre 11-3 in NTL girls’ soccer action Thursday.
Morgan May and Camille McRoberts had two goals each while Morgan Graybill and Autumn Dixon also scored. McClellan had an assist as well.
Rozlyn Haney had all three Sayre goals, two of them assisted by Abby Moliski.
Adrianna Barnhart had 25 saves in net for Sayre while Kylie Thompson made one stop.
Dixon had two saves for Troy.
The Lady Trojans had a 37-5 edge in shots and 11-1 edge in corner kicks.
Athens 6, Wyalusing 1
Abby Sindoni had two goals and two assists as they picked up the NTL girls’ soccer win Thursday.
Sam Markle finished with two goals and an assist while Hannah Walker and Krysta Manning both scored.
Hannah Blackman had an assist as well.
Madalyn Valoroso had the Rams’ lone goal while Marissa Johnson missed a penalty kick.
Athens out shot Wyalusing 19-11 and had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Pearl O’Connor made 11 stops in net for the Rams while Madisyn Joslyn made 10 saves for the Lady ‘Cats.
Williamson 8, NEB 5
Keirra Thoman and Kayleigh Thoman both scored twice for the Panthers in the NTL girls’ soccer loss Thursday.
Kelsie Cowles had their other goal.
In net Naomi Blythe made 19 saves for Northeast.
