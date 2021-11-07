After a week seven 22-21 loss at Sayre, the Troy Trojans knew that they didn’t execute the way they needed to. They had multiple touchdowns called back for penalties, and turnovers and missed assignments plagued them all night. Saturday night at Alparon Park, the Trojans played with a chip on their shoulder and executed in all three facets of the game as they beat Sayre 20-6 in the quarterfinals of the district 4 class AA playoffs.
“We knew that when we had a chance to play Sayre at home that you don’t get second chances like this in life,” Troy coach Jimmy Smith said after the game. “The execution was there tonight. We didn’t hurt ourselves as much.”
Troy received the opening kickoff and took over at their own 45. A fumbled snap followed by two Landon runs set up a 4th and 1 from the Sayre 46. The Sayre interior stood tall, though, and they stuffed Damien Landon (35 carries 200 yards 1TD) for minimal gain, leaving Troy a half-foot short after a measurement.
Sayre’s offense took over in good field position but were unable to capitalize and went three and out, punting it back to Troy.
Troy took over at their own 20 yard line, only for disaster to strike for the Trojan offense. Troy fumbled the handoff on the mid-line option and Sayre pounced on it to give the Redskins a golden scoring opportunity at the Troy 19-yard line. A troy team that struggled with fumbles a week ago against Canton and struggled on the first two drives tonight would not put the ball on the turf again the remainder of the game.
Sayre quickly gave it right back. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Cody Johnson pursued a zone read from the backside and made an outstanding play, stripping the ballcarrier. Gavin Cohick jumped on it and Troy was back in business at their own 19.
The Trojan run game finally started clicking. With freshman Mason Woodward on in relief at quarterback, the Trojans marched down the field. First, it was Landon with a twelve yard run on the drive’s second play. Then, it was Landon again on a crucial 3rd and 2 play from midfield taking the ball up the middle, breaking a tackle in the hole, and rumbling 38 yards to the Sayre 12. After a toss sweep to the left by Landon was stopped at the one yard line, Woodward ran it in a play later. Justice Chimics’ extra point was good, and Troy led 7-0 with 2:55 remaining in the first quarter.
Sayre went three and out on the ensuing possession after Johnson broke up a pass on third down. After the Redskin punt, Troy took over at the Troy 46.
Once again, the Trojan offense got to work. Johnson picked up a 3rd and 2 from the Sayre 46, advance it to the Redskin 41. A few plays later, Jackson Taylor broke a run down to the 19. After a penalty backed the Trojans up to a 3rd and 12 from the 21. Taylor took an inside counter player down to the Redskin 13, setting up a pivotal 4th and 4. Gavin Cohick picked it up for the Trojans when he hurdled two players on the ground in the hole when it looked for sure that he would be stopped short.
A few plays later, Troy faced a 4th and goal from the one-yard-line and Taylor plowed ahead for the score. After the PAT, the score was 14-0 with 5:02 remaining in the first half.
It was time for the Sayre offense to score. After starting the drive from their own 40, Brayden Horton (9-22, 126 yards, 1 TD 2 INT) hit Cousin Luke Horton (2 catches, 47 yards) wide open up the seam for a 59-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was no good, and the score was 14-6 with 4:14 to go.
Neither team could muster any more scoring in the first half and the game went to halftime with Troy leading 14-6.
Sayre received the opening kickoff of the second half and started from their own 41. The Redskins got the ball down to the Troy 12, before the drive stalled on an incomplete pass in the end zone.
The Trojan offense went three and out, giving the ball right back to Sayre. Sayre had a golden opportunity on a 3rd down play when Horton found a Redskin wide open down the right sideline. The intended target was unable to hold on, though, and the Redskins punted again.
Sayre’s best chance to score would come just after the end of the third quarter. Horton found Josh Arnold on a 3rd and 6 play from their own 19 on an out pattern. Arnold turned it up-field and made a few Trojans miss, with only green grass ahead of him. But, he was deemed correctly by the side judge to have stepped ever so slighty out of bounds at the Sayre 40 yard line. Four plays later, Jayden Renzo stepped in to break up a fourth down pass and Troy had the ball right back.
Troy would extend their lead on the next drive. One play after Landon was ruled down by contact after the ball came loose and Sayre jumped on it, Landon went up the gut for 22 yards to paydirt, and Troy led 20-6 after the extra point was no good, with 5:44 remaining.
Sayre needed to mount a comeback, and do it quickly, but their ensuing drive stalled out when Woodward intercepted a pass down the left sideline. The Trojans ran out the remaining four minutes of the game to avenge their earlier defeat, 20-6.
Troy will advance to play one of the most storied high school football programs in America, Mount Carmel, on the road next week.
“It’s a special opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s like a college atmosphere down there.
