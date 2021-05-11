The Troy boys and girls beat Towanda in track and field action on Monday.
The girls beat Towanda 92-58 and the boys beat Towanda 81-67.
Towanda beat Wellsboro 108-41 on the girls side and 95-47 on the boys side.
In the 3200 relay for the girls Sydney Taylor, Lilly DePew, Natalie Williams and Julia Colton won for Troy in 11:58.27 and for the boys’ Troy’s Jacob Hinman, Owen Williams, Seth Seymour and Brayden Spalding won in 9:42.72.
In the 100 hurdles Elizabeth Geer of Troy won in 19.17 followed by Towanda’s Hannah Ryck and Kelci Carle.
Logan Lambert of Towanda won the 110 hurdles in 18.72 followed by Towanda’s Nick Place and Troy’s Austin Smith.
Anneliese Getola of Troy won the 100 in 13.21 followed by Towanda’s Porschia Bennett and Grace Sherman of Troy. Jack Poirier of Wellsboro won for the boys in 11.78 followed by Towanda’s John Schoonover and Colin Loveland of Troy.
Carrie Claypool of Sayre won the 1600 in 5:58.28 followed by Taylor and Depew. Williams won the boys race in 5:19 followed by Towanda’s Eric McGee and Braylon DeKay of Sayre.
Rachele Ainey, Getola, Anna Lewis and Sherman won the 400 relay for Troy in 55.18 and for the boys Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski, Ridge Spencer, Loveland and Isais Watkins won in 47.10.
Eliza Fowler of Towanda won the 400 in 1:05.97 followed by teammate Kelsea Allen-Smith and Bailey Johnson of Troy. Spencer won the boys race in 54.60 followed by Watkins and Justin Schoonover of Towanda.
Ella Posada of Wellsboro won the 300 hurdles in 56.75 followed by Taylor and Geer. Bobby Benjamin of Sayre won for the boys in 46.95 followed by Wellsboro’s Sam Rudy and Williams.
Colton won the 800 in 2:47.69 followed by Wellsboro’s Aislinn Hoose and DePew. Hinman won for the boys in 2:27.50 followed by Towanda’s Dominick Esposito and Spalding.
Sherman won the 200 in 29.22 followed by Ainey and Allen-Smith. Poirier won the boys race in 24.64 followed by Watkins and Mason Hughey of Sayre.
Claypool won the 3200 in 13:12.55 followed by Taylor and DePew and Williams won for the boys in 12:11 followed by Towanda’s Nate Spencer and Brandon Schrader of Troy.
Allen-Smith, Fowler, Molly Larcom and Mirra Neilson won the 1600 relay in 4:33.53 for Towanda and for the boys Troy got the win.
Hannah Risch of Towanda won the discus at 73-feet, 9-inches, followed by Wellsboro’s Kiyah Boyce and Hope Houseknecht of Troy. Houseknecht won the shot at 28-feet, followed by Boyce and Morgan Harkness of Troy.
Bennett won the long jump at 15-feet, 9 1/2-inches, followed by Towanda’s Mikenna Shafer and Sherman. Ryck won the triple jump at 30-feet, 1 1/4-inches, followed by Wellsboro’s Alina Pietrzyk and Geer.
Bennett won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Troy’s Olivia Call and Sarah Abadi of Wellsboro.
Call won the pole vault at 7-feet, 6-inches, followed by Towanda’s Olivia Sparbanie and Ari Strickland.
Molly Davison won the javelin at 84-feet, 7-inches, followed by Pietrzyk and Blaze Wood of Towanda.
Zach Belles of Sayre won the discus at 113-feet, 1-inches for the boys followed by Wellsboro’s Justice Harlan and Alex Perez of Towanda.
Belles won the shot at 42-feet, 4-inches, followed by Harlan and Perez and Spencer won the long jump at 19-feet, 5 1/4-inches, followed by Poirier and Tavone McClenny of Sayre.
Lambert won the triple jump at 39-feet, 6-inches, followed by Loveland and Hodlofski.
Connor Young of Sayre won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Troy’s Blake Shedden and Kyle Mosher of Wellsboro.
Benjamin won the pole vault at 11-feet, followed by Place and Seymour.
Hughey won the javelin at 114-feet, followed by John Schonover and Logan Anderson of Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.