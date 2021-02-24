Ty Barrett scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Troy Trojans past NP-Liberty 62-51 to clinch the NTL, large-school title on Tuesday.
NP-Liberty led entering the fourth quarter 42-34 before the heroics by Barrett, who scored all but six of the Trojans points in the final quarter.
Barrett had 39 points to lead the Trojans in the win. Ethan VanNoy had 12 points and Jake Deitrick had six points for Troy.
Nick Williams had four points and Zeb Oldroyd had three points, while Mason Imbt finished with two points.
The Trojans now wrap up the league title before their game with Wellsboro on Thursday. Had NP-Liberty won the Trojans would have needed to win on Thursday to take the league outright.
Noah Spencer led NP-Liberty with 19 points, Brandon Thompson had 14 points and 15 boards and Colton LItzelman had 10 points.
Roupp had six points and Derek Litzelman had two points in the game.
NEB 40, NP-Mansfield 39
Another day, another game-winning shot by the Northeast Bradford Panthers.
Dan Seeley hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Panthers to the victory.
Four times in the past three weeks the Panthers have won on a last second shot, all four game-winners were by different players.
Nick Beers led the Panthers with 11 points and Ethan Finch had nine points, all on threes.
Sam Abell and Lucas Crown each had six points and Seeley and Dan Williams had four points.
Alex Stein led NP-Mansfield with 12 points and Karson Dominick had 11 points.
Curtis Craig had eight points for the Tigers and Curtis Craig had six points, while Sam Lawrence had two points.
Waverly 89, Tioga 47
Joey Tomasso had a career-day and the Wolverines were red-hot from the arc in the win.
Tomasso had 27 points, a career high, with a career-high seven threes, all in the first half of the game. The final three for Tomasso was a 3/4 court shot with 1.5 seconds left in the half that he made.
The Wolverines hit 15 threes in the game, breaking the school record of 12, which they had done twice.
Brennan Traub had a career-high 15 points for the Wolverines in the game.
Davis Croft had 12 points and Aidan Westbrook finished with 10 points, while Liam Traub had nine points.
Ryan Lambert had six points in the game and Peyton Bowen and Thomas Hand had three points, while Brady Blauvelt and Kobe Decker each finished with two points.
Ethan Perry led Tioga with 14 points and Evan Sickler had 13.
Waverly hosts Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m. today.
South Williamsport 56, Sullivan County 27
Jalen Thomas had nine points for the Griffins and Gerhett Parrish had eight points in the loss.
Trey Higley had six points and Conner Smithkors and Alex Schweitzer each finished with two points.
Athens 57, Sayre 47
J.J. Babcock led the Wildcats with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Mason Lister had 14 points, while Nalen Carling had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Troy Pritchard had nine points for Athens, Tucker Brown had six and Jonathan Smith had two points.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 17 points, Matt Lane had eight points and Connor Young and Jackson Hubbard had seven points.
Luke Horton had five points and Josh Arnold had three points.
Wyalusing 79, Towanda 41
Grayden Cobb had a season-high 25 points in the win.
Isaiah Way had 20 for the Rams and Blake Morningstar had 13 points, while Abram Bennett finished with 12 points.
Mitchell Burke finished with five points and Kashawn Cameron had four points.
Kolby Hoffman had 18 points for Towanda and Elias Shrawder had six points.
Ethan Sparrow had five points for Towanda and Mason Hartmann and Dante Ottaviani had four points each, while Octavious Chacona had three points and Austin Fowler had a point.
Canton 80, Williamson 60
Isaiah Niemczyk had another big game with 23 points in the win.
Tyler Jannone finished with 17 points and Caiden Williams had 15, while Brendan Matthew had 13 points as the Warriors scored 80 or more points for the second straight game.
Carter Route had four points and Cooper Kitchen and Weston Bellows finished with three points each, while Gavin Morse had two points.
Jake Schmitt had a career-high 26 points to lead Williamson and Kristian Mizdail had 17 points.
Everett Dominick had eight points and Devin O’Dell had four points, while Tristan Parker had three points and Wesley Carelton had two points.
Wellsboro 68, Bucktail 31
Cameron Brought and Ryan Sweet each had a career-high 21 points to lead the Hornets to a win.
Hayes Campbell had 14 points and Drew Manning finished with 12 points.
GIRLS
Athens 47, Wyalusing 27
ATHENS — Earlier this year the Rams defeated the Wildcats at Wyalusing.
On Tuesday the Wildcats returned the favor on their home court.
Caydence Macik and Kayleigh Miller had 17 points each for Athens.
Karlee Bartlow and Hannah Blackman had four points each for Athens, Megan Collins had three and Rachel Stephens had two points.
Olivia Leichliter led Wyalusing with 12 points.
Catherine Brown had five points, Madison Putnam had four, Layla Botts and Callie Bennett each had three points.
Waverly 84, Tioga 31
WAVERLY, N.Y. — Addison Westbrook had a career-high 23 points as an eighth grader, and Sidney Tomasso had 21 points in the win.
Tomasso has scored 20 or more points in every game this year.
Gabby Picco had 17 points for Waverly and Kennedy Westbrook had 11 points.
Lourden Benjamin and Peyton Shaw had five points each, while Paige Robinson had two points.
Eve Wood had 11 points for Tioga and Olivia Ayres had eight points, while Renee Howey had six points.
Ari Manwaring had four points and Julia Bellis had two points.
Sullivan County 34, South Wililamsport 30
Sophia Springman had 10 points to lead the Griffins to the win.
Bethany Beinlich had six points and Sam Albright, Kassidy Beinlich and Stella Harney had five points each in the game.
Olivia Harney finished with three points.
NP-Liberty 40, Canton 39
Eva Rice had 13 points to lead NP-Liberty to the win.
Ryann Upham had eight points in the win and Sidney Landis had six points.
Elizabeth Ritchie, Kiersten Mitstifer and Lydia Paulhamus had three points each for NP-Liberty and Bridgette Russell and Darby Stetter both had two points.
Emmie Tymeson had 12 points for Canton and Aislyn Williams had 11 points for the Warriors.
Molly Ward had seven points, Reagan Kelley had five points and Courtney Weiskopff had four points.
Notre Dame 57, Edison 30
Senior co-captain Maddy Watts had 25 points to lead the Crusaders in the win.
Kahlia Rivera had 13 points and co-captain Ellie Mustico had 11 points.
Shannon Maloney had six points for the Crusaders and Lawson Bigalow had two points.
Payton Littlefield led Edison with 17 points.
NTL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Athens girls and boys each picked up a win on Tuesday.
The girls had 96 points, with Towanda at 37 and Wellsboro at 13.
Athens boys won with 78, followed by Towanda at 43 and Wellsboro at 12.
Athens Taylar Fisher, Taegan Williams, Allison Thoman and Raven McCarthy-Gardner won the 200 medley relay in 2:11.81 for the boys Joey Toscano, Mason Henderson, Asher Ellis and Lucas Aquilio won for Athens in 2:09.21.
Wiliams won the girls 200 free in 2:06.92 and Chris DeForest won for the Athens boys in 1:59.12. In the 200 IM Fisher won for Athens in 2:31.56 and Hayne Webster of Wellsboro won for the boys in 2:24.20.
Juliana Varner of Towanda won the 50 free in 28.08 and Henderson won for the boys in 26.20.
In the diving McCarthy-Gardner of Athens won at 168.20 and Joey Donovan won for the boys at 163.60.
Williams won the 100 free in 59.47 and DeForest won for the boys in 53.37.
Emily Marshall won the 500 free in 6:49.22 for Athens and Ethan Denlinger of Athens won the boys race in 5:42.76.
Williams, Thoman, Fisher and McCarthy-Gardner won the 200 free relay in 1:58.03 and Henderson, Denlinger, Toscano and DeForest won for the boys in 1:44.09.
Fisher won the 100 back for the girls in 1:10.08 and Webster won for the boys in 1:07.70.
McCarthy-Gardner won for the girls in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.86 and Henderson won for the boys in 1:21.39.
Zoie Lamphere, Ava Gannon, Varner and Abby Locke won the 400 free relay for Towanda in 4:31.15 and Denlinger, Zac Gowin, DeForest and Toscano won the 400 free relay for the boys in 4:09.06.
