The Trojans jumped out to a 30-18 lead at the half on their way to a 65-46 win over NP-Mansfield on Monday night.
Ty Barrett led the Trojans with 22 points, while Zeb Oldroyd had a season-high 11 points in the win.
Ethan VanNoy had nine points for Troy and Mason Imbt had eight, while Nick Williams had seven points.
Jake Deitrick had four points and Morgan Madigan and Devin Sellock each finished with two points.
Brody Burleigh led NP-Mansfield with 15 and Alex Stein had 14.
Karson Dominick had 12 points for NP-Mansfield and Sam Lawrence had three points, while Eli Shaw had two points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Wyalusing 68,
Williamson 40
Callie Bennett had 28 points to lead the Rams to the win.
Madison Putnam had 12 points in the game and Catherine Brown had 10 points.
Layla Botts and Olivia Leichliter had six points each in the win.
Hailey Jayne had five points and Marissa Johnson finished with two points.
Brown had nine rebounds and Putnam had seven, while Leichliter had five boards and Bennett and Johnson had two assists, while Jayne had two steals.
Lateisha Peterson had 18 points and Taylor Rae Jones finished with 16 for Williamson in the game.
Abigail Root had four points and Lena Lewis had two for the Warriors.
Towanda 57,
Millville 34
Paige Manchester had 18 points and Porschia Bennett had 17 in the win on Monday.
Amanda Horton had 10 points as the Black Knights finished with three players in double figures to stay unbeaten.
Erin Barrett had six points and Eliza Fowler, Kenadie Packard and Ally Hurley all had two points in the game.
Manchester had six boards, six assists and five steals and Bennett had seven boards and three steals, while Barrett had 12 boards and three steals and Schoonover had six rebounds.
Olivia Savage led Millville with 10 points.
Wellsboro 42,
Canton 10
The Hornets picked up their first win of the season on Monday.
Emma Coolidge had 18 points to lead Wellsboro to the win and Bailey Monks finished with 10 points.
Sarah Mosher and Kiyah Boyce had six points each and Rylie Boyce finished with two points.
Canton got four points each from Molly Ward and Courtney Weiskopff and Reagan Kelley had two points
NP-Mansfield 32, CV 26
Peyton Chapel had 12 points to lead the Tigers to their first win.
Elizabeth Kahl had seven points in the game and Sarah Spohn finished with six points.
Ashley Brubaker finished with five points and Shaniya Sparrow finished with two points.
Spohn had eight rebounds and three steals and Kahl had six boards, while Saprrow had five rebounds and two steals.
Brubaker had four steals and Chapel had seven rebounds and two steals.
Abby Ackley led CV with 14 points and Paisley Nudd finished with four points.
Maddie Millard and Mackenzie Surine had three points each, while Kyra Daley had two points.
