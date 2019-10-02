EAST TROY — JT Landis scored with under two minutes left to tie the game and Alex Johnson scored in the second overtime as the Troy Trojans beat Williamson 3-2 in double overtime.
Williamson struck first on a Caleb Coots goal and held the lead until late in the first half when Tanner Hodge scored for Troy to tie things.
Coots put Williamson up 2-1 in the second half and it stayed that way until a minute and a half to go when Landis pushed the ball past the Williamson keeper and watched as the ball rolled into the net.
Johnson had an assist in the game along with the game-winning goal.
Troy had 24 shots in the game and Eli Randall had nine saves in the game and Troy had 17 corners.
Williamson had 17 shots and four corners and Josh Hultz had eight saves for Williamson.
Athens 10, Sayre 0
Jessie Sumner had four goals to lead Athens to the win.
Sumner started things off a Matt Nowacoski assist at 31:22.
Luke Arnold scored at 29:10 and Sumner scored off an Arnold assist at 28:50.
Sumner scored off a Travis Reynard assist at 27:17 and Arnold scored his second goal off a Colby Blakeman assist at 18:55.
Aaron Lane scored off an Alex Rowe assist at 30:17 of the second half and Sumner scored off a Benny Gambrell assist at 29:10.
Lane got his second goal off a Rowe assist at 26:00 and Joe Toscano scored off a Nate Quinn assist at 5:30 and at 3:40 Toscano scored off a Ryan Thompson assist.
Athens had 32 shots and 10 corner kicks and Sayre had three shots and one corner kick.
Asher Ellis had three saves for Athens and Sayre goalie Trevor Campbell had 22 saves.
Waverly 0, Newfield 0
“This was a hard fought game,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “Both teams wanted it pretty badly, and ended up being a battle of the goalkeepers. We had a bunch of opportunities in the first half, our striker Peyton Bowen was able to get behind their back line quite readily.
“This was our highest shot total of the season, unfortunately we found everything but the back of the net. We had three or four shots carom off the crossbar. Obviously we would have really liked to come away with a win, but all in all really happy with the boys, played everyone on the team gave a little extra tonight, and played some of the best soccer they have all season.”
Wellsboro 18, Towanda 0
Jack Poirier had four goals and Kaeden Mann, Will Poirier and Luke Pondo all had hat tricks for Wellsboro in the win.
Owen Richardson and Alvaro Garza-Seijo had two goals each and Sam Rudy had a goal in the win.
Will Poirier added four assists in the game and Mann, Joseph Grab, Richardson, Austin Richards and Jack Poirier all had assists.
Wellsboro had 27 shots and seven corner kicks and Towanda had no shots or corners and Cody Griffeth had nine saves.
“I think my team learned a lot from playing this team,” Towanda coach Jon Sayre said. “Wellsboro is physical and aggressive. Two things that my players need to get better at to compete on the level of some of the teams in the NTL. As always, we are looking for things to grow us into a better team and tonight I think we learned a little more.”
