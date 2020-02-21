HUGHESVILLE—Mason Imbt muscled his way through two defenders to put a shot up inside the paint during the second quarter of Troy’s District 4 Class AAA playoff game at Hughesville.
The No. 4 seeded Spartans boast a relentless student section that harasses the opposition throughout every home. Troy entered as the No. 5 seed and faced the Spartans and their students head on. Imbt made his basket while being fouled and immediately looked up to the students and put his hands up. Imbt made the basket as Troy stuck with Hughesville throughout most of the game.
Hughesville eventually pulled away as it nailed five of six threes in the third quarter to advance to the quarterfinals with a 64-46 win over the Trojans. Hughesville will advance to face the winner of No. 1 Loyalsock and No. 8 North Penn-Mansfield. That game will tip later tonight at 7:30 p.m.
As for Troy’s contest Thursday night, the Trojans weren’t intimidated by the environment at all. Imbt scored 11 and pulled down six boards. Ty Barrett, one of the top scorers in the District throughout the regular season, poured in 21 points to go with two steals and three rebounds.
“It’s actually fun for us,” Troy (14-10) coach Steve Renzi said. “We knew what it was. We knew it was going to be that way. We have a lot of good players on our team. We watched tape and heard all the stories from over the years. It’s fun for us.”
Troy certainly looked like it was having a lot of fun throughout the first half as it led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Barrett was a big reason why the Trojans were able to get off to a fast start as he scored eight of his 21 points in the quarter.
Barrett created his own shots off the dribble and gave Hughesville’s (17-6) defense fits all night.
“I knew when I got the ball, they would be face guarding me and double teaming me, but if I could get my shot, I was going take it,” Barrett said. “I’m pretty confident in it.”
Barrett helped Troy get off to a big start in the opening quarter, but he was even better in the third. The Trojans opened on a 9-1 run and eliminated a three-point halftime deficit. Barrett made his all of his attempts from the floor as he converted four attempts and a free throw for 10 points. He also had a steal and a rebound.
“I never feel like I can’t get my shot off,” Barrett said. “I feel like I can get it off whenever I need too. It is nice to be confident in shooting.”
Troy scored 16 points in the third quarter, but still manage to fall behind as Hughesville couldn’t miss from behind the three-point line. The Spartans converted five of six attempts in the quarter. Dylan Bieber hit three in a row at one point. He scored all of his points on threes as he hit five for 15 points. The Spartans hit nine on the night with five coming in the third.
“They hit five of six to end the third and you’re down seven all of a sudden, but you’re only down seven,” Renzi said. “They came out and hit a couple right off the bat and that kind of sealed the game for them.”
Barrett and Imbt are sophomores and will gain a lot from the District playoff experience. Both contributed and both faced a hostile environment with high stakes.
“In the last two weeks we had a Conference championship game, a Conference showcase game, and a District playoff game,” Renzi said. “Nothing is going to be too big for these guys. The moment will never be too big again for them.”
