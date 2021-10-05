TROY — Wyatt Hodlofski and Logan Proudy each scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Galeton on Monday.
Ben Randall and Brady Spaulding also scored for the Trojans.
Hodlofski added two assists to his stat line. Troy had 21 shots on target, compared to the six of Galeton.
Levi Evans scored the lone goal for Galeton.
Troy improved to 4-5 on the season and are back in action on the road on Wednesday in Towanda at 4 p.m.
Wellsboro 5, Northeast Bradford 1
Wellsboro’s Sam Rudy scored a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Northeast Bradford on Monday.
Ethan Barlett and Jack Poirier scored the other goals for Wellsboro. Poirier also had three assists. Cesar Alvarez scored the lone Panther goal.
Wellsboro put 12 shots on target and Northeast Bradford shot 10 on target.
Northeast Bradford next hosts Athens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
