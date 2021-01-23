The Troy boys stayed unbeaten with an 82-53 win over Canton on Friday.
Ty Barrett had 19 second-half points, 11 in the fourth quarter, including three threes, on his way to 26 points to lead Troy to the win.
Ethan VanNoy had 15 points for Troy and Mason Imbt finished with 14 points.
Nick Williams had seven points and Devin Sellock had six points in the game.
Zeb Oldroyd had five points for Troy and Jake Deitrick had four points, while Owen Williams had three points and Jeff Busch had two points.
Tyler Jannone had 12 points for Canton and Caiden Williams and Weston Bellows each had eight points in the game.
Gavin Morse had seven points and Cooper Kitchen and Brendon Matthews each finished with six points.
Isaiah Niemczyk had four points for Canton and Cameron Bellows had two points.
Wellsboro 64, Sayre 45
Liam Manning had 18 points to lead the Hornets in the win.
Peyton McClure had 14 points for Wellsboro and Darryn Callahan finished with 13 points.
Conner Adams had nine points for Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had six points while Drew Manning and Ryan Sweet each had two points.
Manning had a double-double, adding 10 boards, two steals and two assists and Callahan had eight boards and four steals.
Adams had five rebounds, four assists and two steals and Keane had four boards and two assists.
McClure had five boards, two steals and two assists.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 16 points and Connor Young had eight points.
Matt Lane had seven points and Jackson Hubbard had six points.
Luke Horton had five points and Zach Garrity finished with three points.
NP-Liberty 72, NP-Mansfield 55
NP-Liberty took a 39-19 lead at the half on their way to the win.
Noah Spencer led NP-Liberty with 25 points and Brandon Thompson had 14 points, while Colton Litzelman finished with 12 points.
Koleton Roupp finished with seven points in the win and Noah Shedden and Derek Litzelman each had five points, while Kevin Alexander had four points.
Thompson had six boards and four blocked shots and Colton Litzelman had four boards.
Roupp had three assists and three rebounds and Derek Litzelman had five boards and two steals, while Shedden and Alexander had three rebounds each.
“The Mounties used a strong defense in the first quarter to get a lead and continue to hold on for the victory,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said. “The Tigers never quit and made us play to the bitter end.”
Alex Stein had 17 points for NP-Mansfield and Brody Burleigh had 15, while freshman Karson Dominick had 14. Dominick has scored in double figures all three games to start his career.
Sam Lawrence had seven points and Eli Shaw had two for NP-Mansfield.
Muncy 49, Sullivan County 36
Muncy outscored the Griffins 21-9 in the fourth quarter to break the game open.
Jalen Thomas had 12 points and four steals for the Griffins.
Trace Neary had nine points and Alex Schweitzer and Byron Fitzgerald had six points each in the game.
Gerhett Parrish had three points for Sullivan County.
Conner Sassano led Muncy with 15 points.
Sullivan won the JV game 32-29 with Ben Carpenter and Landon Baldwin scoring 10 points each in the game.
The Griffins host St. John Neumann on Tuesday.
NEB 70, Williamson 41
The Panthers scored 43 second-half points in the win.
Lucas Crown led the Panthers with 17 points, adding five boards, five assists and four steals for NEB.
Nick Beers had 16 points and seven boards, with two assists and two steals in the win.
Dan Williams had 11 points and Dan Seeley had 10 as the panthers had four players score in double figures.
Seeley had six boards, three assists and three steals and Williams had seven boards, six assists and three steals.
Ethan Finch had eight points and four boards, with three assists and two steals and Sam Abell and Julian Jampo each had three points. Abell had three boards and two assists and Jampo had three boards and three assists.
Joe Stanton had two points and two steals.
Everett Dominick led Williamson with 17 points and Tristan Parker had 11 points.
Jake Schmitt had six points and Devin O’Dell had five points, while Kirstian Mizdail had two points.
NEB won the JV game 54-17. Cayden McPherson had 15, Josh Stanton 11 and Joey Bevacqua had 10 for the Panthers.
FROM THURSDAY
Boys: Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
Girls: Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
The Wolverines picked up wins on both the boys and girls side on Thursday afternoon.
For the boys Waverly shot 837, 912, 1,036 for a 2,785, while Notre Dame shot 769, 749, 703 for a 2,221.
Zach Vanderpool led Waverly at 196-245-202-643, while Ashton Pritchard shot 184-161-263-608 and Landyn Gunderson shot 133-179-204-516.
Matt Mauersberg shot 159-164-182-505 and Richard Stevens shot 160-140-185-485, while Ethan Roberts shot 138-163-156-457.
Notre Dame got a 147-200-166-513 from Ashton Colonio and Cody Gonzalez shot 213-124-164-501.
Xander Gillette shot 153-182-130-465 and Connor Ryan shot 155-145-149-449, while Billy Alley had a 101-98-85-284 and Xavier Gallow shot 96-78-94-268.
For the girls Waverly shot 784, 828, 792 for a 2,404 and Notre Dame shot 611, 655, 680 for a 1,946.
Waverly was led by Victoria Houseknecht with a 183-208-208-599 and Rachel Houseknecht shot 189-191-143-523.
Shantilly Decker shot 150-146-177-473 and Haley Kittle shot 123-144-147-414, while Sage GArrison shot 139-139-90-36 and Serenity Clark shot 80-127-117-324.
Notre Dame got a 144-134-159-437 from Erin Connolly and Maddy Gleason shot 90-137-181-408, while Jillian Whittaker shot 158-151-96-405.
Anna Valesquez shot 93-123-140-356 and Jade Nordin shot 126-110-104-340 and Hanna Gonzalez shot 88-85-86-259.
Extra bowlers for waverly were Tristan Campbell 145-131-157-433, Candon Westervelt 132-139-79-350, Thomas Morley 112-168-178-458, Derek Johnson 173-148-104-425, Dom Wood 155-160-169-484, Jason Peterson 101-74-63-238 and Cody Blackwell 148-203-104-455.
