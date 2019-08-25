TROY — It’s not too often Troy coach Jim Smith gets emotional after a loss but when he addressed his team it was obvious how proud he felt with their effort.
Last year Bald Eagle routed Troy 50-6 in week one as part of season that saw them reach the PIAA quarterfinals.
On Saturday they needed a monster game from their quarterback Jaden Jones edge Troy 42-35.
“This is by far — it’s not even an arguable thing — this is the best team on our schedule,” Smith remarked. “I’m very proud. That’s the number three ranked team in the state of Pennsylvania in AAA and for us to come out and play like we did with 13 kids — it’s very commendable.”
The Eagles seemingly drove the ball at will throughout the game, racking up 487 yards on 69 plays from scrimmage, but couldn’t put Troy away until the final seconds of the game.
The Trojans used big plays on offense (a kick-off return and three touchdowns over 50 yards) and defense (two fumble recoveries) to hang with Bald Eagle. And when the game was on the line and Troy needed a scoring drive they put one together in the fourth to cut it to a one score game.
“We had iron man football going on and I felt like we we’re a bit tired and that played into effect,” said Smith.
Trojan quarterback Dom Ayers had it going with his arm and his legs. He was 7-for-12 for 158 yards and three touchdowns through the air while he ran for 126 yards and a score on 14 carries.
They got two long touchdown catches from Morgan Madigan (71 yards) and Ridge Spencer (55 yards) plus a 6-yarder from Jake Deitrick.
Jones was the start of the game, though, combining for 316 yards between passing and rushing. He was 14-for-27 for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the air and had 109 rushing yards and two scores on 16 tries from the ground.
Despite his small stature — 5-feet, 11-inches and 145 pounds — he was tough to bring down.
Power back Tommy Snyder rumbled for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for the Eagles as well.
Right off the bat Troy set the tone as Nick Williams took the opening kick-off 85 yards to paydirt, cutting right up through the middle of the field. It was the sophomore’s first time touching a football since junior high.
Caleb Binford added the point after and the Trojans led 7-0.
The Eagles wasted little time to even up the score. Starting on their own 41-yard line they went 59 yards on four plays, finished off with a Jones 32-yard scamper to the endzone. Peter Van Cise hit the extra point and it was all tied up just 1:33 into the game.
Troy went three-out in their first drive of the game with Bald Eagle taking over on the Trojan 35 yard after a 15-yard interference call on Troy.
The Eagles’ next drive was a laborious one compared to the first. They drove down to the Troy 1-yard line but a fumble and a sack made it 4th-and-goal from the 20.
Jones got them out of it, hitting Matthew Reese on a 20-yard strike for a touchdown. Van Cise’s point after was good and Bald Eagle led 14-7 with 4:34 left in the opening quarter.
The two teams then traded punts to end the quarter.
On the third Troy possession they got their offense going, beginning with a 9-yard run from Binford.
Four plays later on a 4th-and-2 Damien Landon powered ahead for a first down at their own 45 yard line.
With a fresh set of downs Troy elected to take a shot. Ayers went deep down the right side to Ridge Spencer. With a defender draped all over him Spencer caught the jump, broke the tackle and ran it in for the score.
Binford’s point after was good and Troy knotted the game up at 14-all with 9:35 left in the half.
Bald Eagle answered in less than two minutes as three straight runs got them to mid-field. Then, on a third-and-6 Jones hit Kaden Bittinger for 45-yard scoring strike.
The Van Cise point after was good and the Eagles were back on top 21-14.
The two teams then traded possessions with Troy getting one chance late in the half to put together a scoring drive.
On the third play of the drive Ayers found a seam on the right side of his line and ran 70 yards to the endzone. The Binford kick was good and Troy tied it again at 21-all with 3:10 left.
On the ensuing possession Bald Eagle did get down to the Trojan 7-yard line but the Troy defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs as Jones had three straight incompletions.
The Eagles got the ball to start the half but a fumbled was recovered by Binford, giving Troy possession deep in their own territory at the 7-yard line.
They pushed it out to the 29 when, one second-and-9, Bald Eagle bit on a little play action, allowing Madigan to get behind them. Ayers hit him in stride and he the distance to the endzone, a couple zigs and zags thrown in for good measure.
That Troy their first lead since the opening seconds, going up 28-21 after the Binford point after with 5:57 left in the third.
That would be the high point of the game for them.
On the Bald Eagle ensuing drive they went 53-yards on eight plays that ended with a Jones 1-yard punch. The Van Cise point after was no good as Troy retained the lead 28-27 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
But on the kick-off the Bald Eagle onside kick was bobbled by Troy and recovered by the Eagles.
Starting on their 49 they needed just three plays to score, this time a 2-yard run by Snyder. Their 2-point conversion was good and they led 35-28 with 2:46 left in the quarter.
Troy’s next two drives ended with no points, sandwiched around a Jack Imbt fumble recovering.
Early in the fourth Bald Eagle got a back breaking touchdown. Starting at their own 42-yard line they went 58 yards on seven plays as Gage McClenahan finished it off with a 22-yard scoring run.
The Van Cise point after was good and Bald Eagle led 42-28 with 9:28 left.
The Trojans would rally, though, despite the two score deficit and time running out.
Starting on their own 30-yard line they put together their best drive of the night, a 14 play possession that ended with Ayers hitting Dominick for a 6-yard score.
Binford hit the point after and Troy was down just seven points with 3:27 left in the game.
They needed a stop and nearly got one twice. On third-and-3 Jones was able to get the Troy defense offsides for a first down and on 4th-and-10 he hit McClenahan for a 12-yard pick-up for another first down to ice the game.
McClenahan was Jones’ favorite target, making eight catches for 94 yards.
The fight to the end impressed the Troy coaches.
“We made plays and we’re going to get better,” Smith said. “I’m very excited about this football team. We’re young, we start two seniors, and the sky is the limit with this team.”
Binford finished with 26 yards on nine carries and 17 yards on three catches while Landon had 14 rushes for 36 yards.
Things don’t get much easier for Troy as they play host to Wellsboro next week.
“I think we’re where we need to be for week one,” said Smith. “I’m very positive coming out of here.”
