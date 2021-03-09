BLOOMSBURG — In the first half Troy was getting the looks they wanted.
They got the ball inside with some chances at easy baskets.
The problem was, many of the shots didn’t fall.
In the second half Troy got some shots going, but by then Central Columbia started to heat up, and the Bluejays ended Troy’s season 60-53 in the District 4, Class AAA playoffs.
“They made more shots than we did, like any other win,” Troy coach Steve Renzi said. “We cut down on turnovers in the second half, the third quarter I thought we had a little surge and went up four or five, but we couldn’t capitalize on that. We just missed too many bunnies in the beginning.”
The first half looked like a showdown between Ty Barrett of Troy and Dylan Harris of Central.
Harris had 11 first quarter points, with three threes, and 13 first half points.
Barrett had eight points, with two threes, in the first quarter and 12 points in the first half.
Both teams had just four points from any other player in the first half.
In the second quarter the Trojans held Central to just two points, but they couldn’t pull away, as the Blue Jays limited Barrett to four points, and Troy to six in the quarter.
“Ty Barrett is just an excellent player, and we were in a little foul trouble,” Central Columbia coach Chris Snyder said. “It impacted how aggressive we could be, but we held the fort through a rough two-point quarter.”
Renzi knows that his team had to get the ball inside more after the first half, and they did in the third quarter.
Mason Imbt had 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Troy had a strong game on the boards, as Imbt had a double-double, adding 13 boards, and Jake Deitrick had 11 boards, but the Trojans just weren’t able to make the shots inside in the first half.
“There were two guys that scored in the whole first half, one for them, one for us,” Renzi said. “We talked about it at halftime, get the ball inside, we just needed to make our bunnies.”
Troy got more players involved in that third quarter as Ethan VanNoy had four points in the quarter and Zeb Oldroyd had a three pointer in the quarter.
Troy held the lead in the third quarter, but Central got hot late in the quarter and went up 35-33 after three quarters as Harris had eight points, with a three, in the quarter and Russell Gump had eight points, with a three, in the quarter. Eli Morrison added a three as Central hit three threes in the quarter.
Barrett had nine points in the fourth quarter and Imbt had eight, while VanNoy hit a three as the Trojans had their highest scoring quarter of the game.
But, in the fourth Troy could never close the gap and Harris was 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the final quarter to extinguish any hope of a Trojans comeback.
Harris had 16 fourth-quarter points to lead Central, and the Blue Jays answered Troy’s 20-point fourth quarter with 25 of their own to seal the win.
Harris led all scorers with 37 points for Central Columbia, going 11-for-11 from the line and hitting four threes. Gump had 14 points for the Blue Jays.
The Central Columbia star scored his 1,000th career point in the final seconds of the game.
“Any success that Dylan has is not at all an accident,” Snyder said. “His work ethic is unbelievable. His ability to shoot is just incredible, whether it’s a 3, a foul shot or a two-pointer. He’s practiced those shots thousands and thousands and thousands of times. ... This is a team win, though, and that 37 points, that comes from people passing the ball, screening for him, setting him up — it was just an incredible effort.”
Barrett had 25 points for the Trojans, while Imbt had 16. VanNoy had seven points, Oldroyd had three and Jake Deitrick had two points.
VanNoy had six rebounds and two assists and Barrett had four rebounds and two steals.
Despite the loss, it was a successful season for the Trojans.
“It was exhausting doing it (the season) in like six weeks,” Renzi said. “It was nice putting Troy back as the champions of the league, I’d like to put them back as champions of the district, that would be nice.”
For Troy, a majority of the roster, including Barrett and Imbt, return next season.
“We are going to work,” Renzi said. “In two weeks I think AAU starts, we will be right back at it.”
