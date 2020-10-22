The Troy boys and girls cross country teams topped Canton in a makeup match for senior night on Wednesday.
The girls won 19-43 and the boys won 15-50.
Julia Colton of Troy won the girls race in 24:39, followed by Lilly Depew (24:49) and Sydney Taylor (25:24).
Sara Saar was the top Canton runner in fourth in 26:00 followed by teammate Camille McRoberts (26:10).
Rachel Kingsley of Troy was next, followed by teammates Hallie Buck, Jodie Weidner, Hope Meyers and Olivia Call.
Troy’s Owen Williams won the boys race in 19:31, followed by teammate Seth Seymour in 20:01.
Michael Skipper (21:01) and Isaac Landis (21:01) of Canton took the next two spots, followed by Lance Heasley of Troy (21:54).
Troy’s Trevon Teribury and Brandon Schrader took the next two spots, followed by Evert Deknecht and Will Gowin of Canton and Hunter Kulago of Troy.
