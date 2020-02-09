Ty Barrett scored 25 points to lead Troy over their rivals in Canton, 64-50, on Saturday evening.
For the Trojans, Ethan VanNoy scored 13 points, Mason Imbt added 12, Nick Williams finished with eight points, and Dom Ayers, Caleb Binford and Devin Selleck each had two points.
For Canton, Ben Knapp led the way with 13 points, Zach Rentzel, Reese Allen, and Isaiah Niemezyk each had eight points, Joel Schoonover finished with four points, Cooper Kitchen had three points and Tyler Jannone, Evan Landis, and Caiden Williams each had two points.
Sullivan County 53,
Bucktail 42
Sam Carpenter scored 15 points with six rebounds to lead Sullivan County to their 53-42 win over Bucktail on Saturday afternoon.
Jesse Williams and Justin Metzger each scored 14 points for Sullivan County, Alex Schweitzer had four points, six rebounds and six assists, Riley King finished with four points, and Omar Rubio had two points.
Sullivan County also won the JV match, 59-25. Trey Higley led the squad with 14 points.
Loyalsock 79, Athens 51
The Athens Wildcats fell to Loyalsock in an away match on Saturday evening, 79-51.
For Athens, Aaron Lane led the team with 12 points, Troy Pritchard added ten points, one assist, one steal and eight rebounds, Damian Hudson finished with eight points, two rebounds, and four assists, Mason Lister added seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Brady Smith had nine points, and one assist, and JJ Babcock finished with five points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.