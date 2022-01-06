WELLSBORO — Led by a staunch defensive effort, the Troy girls basketball team defeated Wellsboro 34-24 on Wednesday night.
Troy held Wellsboro to a single point in the first quarter.
Rachel Kingsley scored four of her eight total points for Canton in the first quarter.
The Trojans outscored Wellsboro 8-7 in the second quarter to maintain its lead.
Katie Lackey came alive in the third quarter scoring four of her team leading 10 total points.
Troy’s Sydney Taylor scored six points, and Mckenna Matthews scored five points.
Troy improved to 4-2 this season and will look to carry its momentum into its next game on Friday hosting Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m.
