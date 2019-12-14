ROME — Troy’s Ty Barrett scored 10 of his game high 16 points in overtime as the Trojan’s escaped from NEB 53-49 in NTL boys’ basketball action Friday.
The Panthers led 17-10 after the first quarter thanks to some hot 3-point shooting but Troy fought back in the second quarter, knotting the game up at 27-all at the half.
The two teams went back and forth in the second half with NEB out scoring Troy 9-6 in the third but Troy getting them 8-5 in the fourth.
In the extra period Barrett netted two 3-pointers before going 4-for-4 from the free throw line to secure the win.
Mason Imbt added 13 points as Ethan VanNoy added 10. Nick Williams scored six, Isaiah Rinebolt netted four with Caleb Binford and Zeb Oldroyd both scoring two points.
Lucas Crown led NEB with 13 points, seven boards and four assists as Clayton Conner had 11 points, five boards and four steals.
Nick Marino finished with 10 points and four assists, Andy Crown added seven points, Dan Williams had four points and six boards with Jordan Lynch netting three and Dillian Brown adding one.
Troy won the JV game 31-16 as Oldroyd had 11 points. Sam Abell led NEB with five.
North Penn-Liberty 69, Athens 58
Duncan Zeafla had 24 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers earned the NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
“NPLHS played good team defense throughout the game and all players made plays when they were asked,” said Mountie coach Brian Litzelman. “NPLHS was able to win or tie each quarter in order to get a lead and hold on. Athens used some pressure defense to try and get back in the game and it worked at times, but the players got their composure and held on for the win.”
NPL jumped out to an 18-11 first quarter lead then extended it to 32-22 at the half.
They continued the strong offensive output in the second half, scoring 37 to stay ahead of the Wildcats.
Zeafla also had seven boards and three steals.
Brandon Thompson added 10 points, five blocks and seven rebounds with Colton Litzelman, Bryan Bogaczyk and Noah Spencer scoring eight points a piece.
Spencer added seven boards and three assists with Liltzelman nabbing five boards.
Sam Shedden added five points with Koleton Roupp and Kevin Alexander chipping in with three points a piece.
Alexander had five boards and Roupp grabbed four.
Aaron Lane led Athens with 23 points as Brady Smith notched six and Keegan Rude finished with five points.
Tucker Brown, Damian Hudson and JJ Babcock had four points a piece, Mason Lister and Shayne Reid both notched three as Jonathon Smith and Troy Pritchard had two points each.
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Sayre 45
SAYRE — Four different Tigers hit double figures as the Tigers picked up an NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
Logan Tokarz and Dominic Garverick had 15 points a piece to lead NPM with Jacob Evans netted 11 and Curtis Craig scoring 10.
Seth Nelson had six, Alex Stein notched five, Nolan Frederick had four and Brody Burleigh chipped in with two.
Corbin Brown led the Redskins with 12 points as Zach Moore netted three. Matt Lane and Lucas Horton both scored seven, Connor Young added four with Dom Fabbri, Brayden Horton and Kannon Vanduzer scoring two a piece.
Wyalusing 45, Canton 27
The Rams moved to 4-0 on the year as they picked up the NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
They held Canton to single digit scoring in the first three quarters to build a 35-14 lead en route to the win.
Grayden Cobb led Wyalusing with 14 points, four boards and four steals while Matt Brown netted 12 to with five steals.
Mitchell Burke added eight points with five boards, Abram Bennett scored six and Shane Fuhrey rounded out the scoring with five while adding four steals.
Ben Knapp led Canton with 10 points, Isaiah Niemczyk added nine and Cooper Kitchen notched eight.
Cowanesque Valley 49, Towanda 32
The Knights led 9-7 after the first quarter but CV out scored them 42-23 the rest of the way to pull out the NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
Seth Huyler led the Indians with 20 points while Joel Heck netted nine. Dustin VanZile notched seven, Darius Johnson netted six, McGuire Painter added four and Owen Fitzwater scored three.
Kolby Hoffman had 12 points and seven boards to lead Towanda with Justin Schoonover adding eight.
Tanner Kunkle scored seven, Mason Hartmann and Trent Kithcart both scored two and Octavious Chacona chipped in with one point.
Kithcart added six boards while Chacona had four steals.
Sullivan County 63, Montgomery 19
Jesse Williams had a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards as the Griffins rolled to the Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Friday.
Justin Metzger and Sam Carpenter had 13 points a piece with Jalen Thomas adding six points, six assists and four steals.
Bryon Fitzgerald netted five points, Gerhett Parrish had four points, Alex Schweitzer netted three with seven steals as Conner Smithkors and Riley King rounded out the scorers with two.
Sullivan won the JV game 46-21 as King had 14 points.
Wellsboro 74, Williamson 49
Joe Grab and Isaac Keane combined for 52 points as the Hornets picked up the NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
Grab had 30 points, four rebounds and three steals while Keane added 22 points and four rebounds.
Darryn Callahan finished with eight points and six rebounds, Conner Adams had six points, seven assists and four steals, Liam Manning had five points and six rebounds and Ty Wetzel had a 3-pointer.
Ty Morral chipped in with five boards.
Kolby Allen netted 16 to lead Williamson with Carter Strange adding 15.
Devin O’Dell added six with Brennan Bolt and Everett Dominick both scored six. Tristan Parker and Owen Gontarz rounded out the scoring with two points a piece.
GIRLS
Towanda 61, CV 38
The Knights opened the game with a 25-6 first quarter en route to their NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
Erin Barrett and Hannah Chandler had 14 points a piece with Barrett adding six boards. Paige Manchester had 12 points and five steals, Porschia Bennett netted 11 points and four steals, Amanda Horton had seven points, Gracie Schoonover added two points and Ally Hurley notched one.
Makayla Vargeson led CV with 10 points as Paisley Nudd added seven.
Abby Ackley added six, Rylie Walker scored three with Kaitlyn Streeter, Kaylie Wells, Megan Wattles, Mackenzi Surine, Ashley Harding and Reese Vulterman scoring two points a piece.
Canton 52, Troy 25
Elle Binford had 12 points, four boards and six steals as the Lady Warriors picked up the girls’ basketball win Friday.
Aislyn Williams led all scores with 14 points, Alexis Baldwin added nine points as Courtney Weiskopff chipped in with eight points, seven boards, three steals and three assists.
Molly Ward netted four points to go with 13 rebounds, Reagan Kelley added four points and Raeann Roupp notched one.
Sydney Taylor led Troy with seven points as Madison Vargas and Hannah Zimmerman had five points a piece.
Macy Vroman netted four with Makenna Matthews and Rachel Kingsley both scoring two points.
Elmira 88, Owego 23
Jalea Abrams had 17 points and five steals as the Lady Express earned the STAC girls’ basketball win Friday.
Zhane Holmes had a triple double of 16 points, 10 steals and 10 assists while Morgan Gentile had eight points, five boards and four assists.
Parker Moss had eight points and four assists as Zaria Demember-Shazer finished with seven points, seven steals, 11 boards and three blocks.
