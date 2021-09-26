Troy extends win streak to four defeating Wellsboro

TROY — When Troy star lineman Mason Imbt went to talk to the press after Saturday’s contest,, he insisted on bringing the entire offensive line group with him. Imbt, the Northern Tier League’s premier lineman, is quite the player himself, but his leadership on both lines spurred the Trojan front to dominate Wellsboro up front, as Troy won 21-0.
“We were getting out there fast, There’s a great team, ,great defense they have, but it took all of us. All of us were real good. Coach likes to hit the slide so we’re prepared for that,” Imbt said.
Troy took the opening kickoff and had a drive that went right to Coach Jim Smith’s script. The Trojans ran twelve plays, all runs, and Clayton Smith punched it in off the right side from sixteen yards out to put Troy up 6-0. Jackson Chimics put the extra point through and Troy led 7-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
Wellsboro, who had not played a game in twenty two days since beating South Williamsport on September 3, went three and out on the ensuing drive and the Trojans run game went back to work. Troy got into the Hornet red zone, but penalties stalled out the run-first offense and Wellsboro got a stop on fourth down.
Wellsboro’s offense struggled all night, though, and the teams traded punts once again.
Troy finally got back on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Another Trojan drive went deep into Hornet territory, but once again Troy could not punch it in. Smith went to Chimics for a 29 yard field goal and he made the kick, his career long, to make it 10-0 with 4:35 remaining in the first half.
Troy surprised Wellsboro with an onside kick and Damien Landon, who handles the kickoff duties for the Trojans, hit a perfect onside kick to the left that Troy came up with. It looked like the Trojans would swing the momentum permanently, but Wellsboro once again forced a stop and forced a Troy punt.
The Trojan defense stood tall again and forced a punt of their own with around 90 seconds left in the first half. It was then the momentum in the game would change for good.
Facing a third down at the Troy 48, Troy lined up in the shotgun formation, a relative rarity for troy. The signal caller Chimics faked jet sweep action and ran speed option to the left. Chimics read the backside overpursuit of the Wellsboro defense to perfection, and outraced the Hornet defense to the front right pylon for an electrifying 52 yard backbreaking touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first half. The extra point was no good and Troy led 16-0 at halftime.
Some nice running by Hornet feature back Darryn Callahan got Wellsboro deep into Trojan territory, but a costly holding penalty negated a first down inside the Troy 30, and Isaac Keane’s 4th down pass was broken up by Landon and the Trojans took over. It would be the closest Wellsboro would come to scoring all night.
After a relatively quiet fourth quarter, the Trojans received a gift when a high snap on a punt went through the Hornet punter’s arms and rolled through the end zone for a safety with 9:14 left to put Troy up 18-0.
Troy would take advantage of another Hornet miscue as a fumbled toss on a sweep set up the Trojans deep into Wellsboro territory. Chimics kicked another field goal, this one from 25 yards, with 4:22 left, to finish out the scoring and give the Trojans an important 21-0 win.
Coach Smith knew that he had to keep the big play players of Wellsboro in check, and the Trojans went to a two-high look on defense for most of the game to keep plays in front of them. Going two-high put a lot of stress on the Trojan defensive front, but they played a fantastic game.
“We have not had a receiver behind our defense really all year long. They’re smarter than they are athletic and we try to prepare them well, and we teach them that the game is played, underneath them,” said Coach Smith These kids know there’s no heroes on this team, they talk, they communicate, they play well together, I think, much, much better than that our unit year ago as far as their communication.”
Troy (4-1) will play 3-2 Loyalsock next week while Wellsboro (1-2) will play 5-0 Canton.
For Troy, Chimics had 10 carries for 100 yards, Smith had 27 for 59, Landon had 18 for 63, and Evan Woodward had one carry for two yards. Chimics completed one pass, a crucial 13 yard hookup to Evan Woodward.
For Wellsboro, Callahan had 10 carries for 81 yards, Keane had 8 for 17, Joe Brown had 4 for 12, and Conner Adams had 3 for 7. Brown had one catch for 3 yards and Callahan had one catch for 7.
