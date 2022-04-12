WESTFIELD — Cowanesque Valley took an early lead and never looked back, as the Troy softball team struggled to keep pace in a 14-5 loss to the Indians on Monday.
CV scored three runs in the second inning and added another in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Troy got on the board in the bottom of the third when Kaylie Ayres hit an RBI single to score Madi Palmer, who had singled to lead off the inning.
The Lady Trojans pulled within one run in the fourth inning, as Olivia Tate hit an RBI single and Olivia Champluvier hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-3 game.
CV quickly rebuilt its lead by scoring three runs in the fourth inning.
Rachel Kingsley got a run back for Troy with a solo homer to make the score 7-4 in the top of the fifth, but CV added another five runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead by eight.
Troy scored its final run in the top of the sixth when Kingsley singled in Palmer.
Kingsley finished the game with two hits and two RBI, while Palmer added two hits and one RBI.
Tate and Ayres each had one hit and one RBI.
Troy is now 1-4 and will travel to North Penn-Liberty for a game on Thursday afternoon.
