Troy falls to Loyalsock in thriller

Troy’s Evan Woodward and Jed Feldmeier tackle Loyalsock’s Tyler Gee during Friday’s game.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

TROY — They say football is a game of inches, and at Alparon Park where Troy hosted Loyalsock on Friday — the outcome came down to just one yard.

The Trojans fell by a score of 36-35, and a failed two-point conversion with 2:57 left in the contest that came up just one yard short proved to be the difference and gave the Trojans their first loss of 2022.