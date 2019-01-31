TROY — Tyler Williams won his match at 182 with a pin in the opening period, Eric Stone came back from a deficit to win his 195 match, and Sheldon Seymour defeated a returning state qualifier to highlight Troy’s opening round match against Mifflinburg.
Those were the lone highlights as No. 13 Mifflinburg played spoiler, controlling the match from the beginning as Dylan Lynn opened with a pin en route to a 43-26 win over Troy.
Mifflinburg will advance to face Lewisburg, which defeated Sullivan County to move through to the second round.
Wednesday’s opening round matchup with Troy came with the extra anticipation of Gessner inserting his name into the Mifflinburg wrestling history book. Fans and family carried signs and Gessner was ready as he opened his match with a takedown for a quick 2-0 lead.
“My top control was working,” Gessner said of the match. “He couldn’t really do anything on the bottom. I rode him out well and controlled the ties on my feet.”
Bailey Cohick went to the bottom to open the second round and never really challenged Gessner, who controlled the entire two minutes.
“It was a great moment for Eric, and the kid he had wasn’t a bad wrestler at all,” Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. “Cohick’s a weight below him. They bumped him up and Eric did what he needed to do to get the win.”
Gessner was put on the bottom to start the third, but quickly got to his feet. Once there he recorded his second takedown of the match to take a 5-0 lead. It would be all he needed to win the match and add to Mifflinburg’s advantage.
Gessner quickly got to his feet at the conclusion of the match and looked over the Wildcat’s bench as his teammates cheered. The announcer let everyone in attendance know of the accomplishment.
“It was good to get it,” Gessner said. “I was nervous going into the match, because everyone came up here for it. It felt good to see all my teammates standing up and cheering for me. It was awesome.”
The match opened in Mifflinburg’s favor when Dylan Linn pinned Jaden Renzo at 126. Renzo got two points in the closing seconds of the second period, but Linn came back to get a near fall to lead 8-5 going into the third period. With just 7.8 seconds left, Linn was able to roll Renzo over in a cradle to take the match and give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
“That was huge for us,” Reber said. “That was one of the matches that was a toss up on paper. To get that pin was huge for us.”
For Troy it came down to pride at the end when it was clear Mifflinburg was going to keep its lead. Sheldon Seymour showed a lot of it as he took on Giabe Gramley, who qualified for States last year.
Seymour defeated Gramley with a tech fall in the regional tournament, but Wednesday’s match was a lot different as Seymour was able to pull away late for a 6-3 win.
“He came after Sheldon and that was a really good match,” Troy coach Brandon Spiak said. “Sheldon was in a couple matchups this year and I’m really happy he got that match up. Not very kids go after Sheldon and he did. It was just a really good match.”
