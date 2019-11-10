TROY — Usually when Troy’s Damien Landon rushes for 252 yards and three touchdowns it ends with a Trojan victory.
But on Saturday they came up short, falling to Mt. Carmel 53-28 in the District IV, Class AA semifinal game.
The Red Tornadoes were able to do whatever they wanted offensively, amassing 401 total yards, 353 of them on the ground.
“They’re a mature team,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “They’ve got a bit more depth than we have.”
On offense the Trojans were able to control the line scrimmage, at least for the first half, as they rushed for 246 yards.
“Up front we had the better front,” said Smith. “I think we one of the best fronts in the state and tonight really showed that I felt like. They couldn’t stop us, really, either, and I’m proud of the kids for that.”
However, they couldn’t contain MCA’s rushing attack. They were able to get the edge at will and did a good job mixing up some inside runs to keep Troy’s defense honest.
“I knew it was going to be a nightmare defensively,” admitted Smith. “They got the better of us.”
Noah Berkoski led MCA with 113 yards and two touchdowns on five carries while Shane Weidner had 88 yards and two scores, also on five touches.
Tom Reisinger had 58 yards on seven carries with a score and Joey Bendas had 29 yards rushing with two touchdowns on four carries.
Reisinger was also 2-for-3 for 48 yards with a touchdown as Logan Willis had the 20 yard scoring reception.
For Troy Dom Ayers was 3-for-6 for 31 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 yards on the ground off 11 carries. Caleb Binford had 24 yards on seven carries plus a 17 yard catch.
Morgan Madigan added a six yard touchdown catch.
MCA took the opening kick-off and on the first play from scrimmage Berkoski found the left edge for a 55 yard scoring run. The point after was no good but 14 seconds in they had a 6-0 lead.
Troy had some success on their first drive, too, starting at their own 31 yard line and marching down the field to inside the MCA 30. Landon had a 13 yard run on the second play from scrimmage while Ayers had two big completions, one on third down, to keep the drive alive.
But they got bogged down at the Red Tornadoes’ 28 and eventually turned it over on downs.
It only took MCA two plays to score on their next drive — a 29-yard run by Weidner set up another Berskoski sweep to the left, this time for 45 yards.
Weidner punched in the 2-point conversion and Mt. Carmel took a 14-0 lead with 3:33 left in the opening quarter.
On Troy’s ensuing drive they responded with a big play as Landing took and inside handoff untouched 81 yards to paydirt. The 2-point conversion was stopped at the 1-inch line, though, and it was a 14-6 MCA lead with 3:14 left in the opening quarter.
The fast scoring was just starting.
It took MCA a total of four plays to reach the endzone on their next drive as a 33-yard run by Damon Dowkus put them at the Troy 17-yard line.
Three plays later Weidner found the endzone from 5-yards out. Julien Stellar hit the point after to make it 21-6 with 1:54 left in the first.
The Trojans responded on their next drive in three plays as a 13-yard Caleb Binford run on second down set up a Landon 56-yard touchdown. Binford punched in the 2-point conversion and the Trojans had cut the lead to 21-14 with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
But the opening quarter scoring wasn’t done.
On the ensuing kickoff a Troy personal foul set MCA up at the Trojan 39-yard line.
Red Tornado quarterback Tom Reisinger then went up the middle for 39 yards on the first play from scrimmage to paydirt. Stellar hit the extra point and it was 28-14 after one quarter.
Troy kept pace on their next drive, getting five or six yards a play on their runs. Two MCA personal fouls sped things along and they soon found themselves first and goal from the 9-yard line.
After two Landon runs were plugged up they went to the air as Ayers hit Morgan Madigan on a 6-yard play action pass for the score.
Zeb Oldroyd split the uprights and it was 28-21 with 8:45 left in the opening half.
MCA went back to work on offense as they went to the air, too.
On the first play from scrimmage Reisinger hit Jack Chapman for a 28-yard gain, followed by a 28-yard Weidner run to get down to the Troy 12-yard line.
Two plays later Weidner punched it in from five yards out for his second score of the game. Stellar’s kick was good and it was 35-21 MCA with 6:32 left in the half.
Troy want back to business on their next drive as on second down Landon had a 12-yard run followed by an MCA pass interference call on third down to get Troy into Red Tornadoes territory.
Another personal foul call against MCA put Troy inside the 30 yard. Three straight Landon runs got them into the red zone but, much like their opening drive, things petered out.
Back to back Landon runs went no where eventually forcing a fourth-and-5. Troy went back to the air but Ayers’ pass was incomplete and MCA went into the half up by two scores.
Troy got the second half kickoff but went 3-and-out.
On the ensuing MCA drive they took over at the Troy 37-yard line.
Two runs of nine and eight yards by Reisinger set up his 20-yard touchdown pass to Willis as MCA began to pull away. The point after was no good but with 8:29 left in the third quarter they now held a 41-21 lead.
The Trojans went 3-and-out again with MCA taking over on their own 44-yard line.
The Red Tornadoes followed up with another scoring drive, this one taking eight plays and ending on a 4-yard run from Joey Bendas.
The 2-point conversion was no good but they led 47-21 with 1:30 left in the third.
After another Troy drive ended in a turnover on downs MCA quickly turned it into points as Bendas ran in a 25-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage. The point after was no good but MCA now held a commanding 53-21 lead with 11:25 left in the game.
Both teams followed with 3-and-out drives with Troy taking over with 7:41 left on the clock.
They put one final scoring drive together, going 46 yards on 12 plays that ended with a Landon 1-yard run into the endzone.
A 25-yard run from Ayers broke open by a Madigan block was the key play of the drive.
Ben Hickock added the point after to make it a 53-28 final.
The tables seemed to turn when Troy was stuffed late in the first half.
“It would have been nice to go into half down one,” said Smith. “And when we come out and take advantage of our first drive the heads dropped a little.”
The Trojans only lose two seniors, though those two — Jack Imbt and Ryder Lathrop — are stalwarts on both sides of the ball, they do bring back much of this year’s NTL championship side.
“We have most of our team coming back,” Smith said. “This is a great experience for them. (Were one of) two teams in the state that have put 28 points on them and the best team in the country is one of them.”
He alluded to Southern Columbia, who is MCA’s next opponent for the District IV title next week.
“There’s a big future here in Troy,” said Smith. “I’m excited for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.