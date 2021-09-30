TROY — The Troy Trojans would get two goals and two assists from Wyatt Hodlofski on Wednesday but the visiting Williamson Warriors would overcome that stellar performance as they picked up a 5-4 win in NTL boys soccer action.
The game would be tied at 2-2 heading into the second half where the Warriors outscored the Trojans 3-2 to secure the victory.
The Trojans would also get goals from Evan Geer and Brady Spaulding. Isais Watkins chipped in an assist.
Trent Archey, Stephen Gohr, Duncan Kerr, Ayden Sprague and Kade Ficks all scored for Williamson. Ficks and Erik Berkan added assists in the win.
Troy held a 21-16 edge in shots on goal and led 4-1 in corner kicks. Eli Randall finished the game with 14 saves in net for the Trojans.
Towanda will head to Troy on Saturday for a 10 a.m. game with the Trojans.
