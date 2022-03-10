YORK — Troy fell behind early while York Catholic continued to build its lead throughout the game, as the Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans 70-43 in the opening round of the boys Class 3A PIAA State Playoffs on Wednesday night.
York Catholic opened the game on a 7-0 run and forced Troy to take a timeout just 90 seconds in.
Ethan VanNoy got Troy on the board with a three-pointer at the 5:40 mark in the first quarter to make the score 9-3.
York Catholic closed out the opening quarter on an 11-2 run to lead 20-5 after one.
The Fighting Irish continued to extend their lead in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 38-14.
Things finally started to click for the Troy offense in the second quarter, as Ty Barrett rattled off 17 points, including nine straight at one point.
Troy’s deficit was cut to 19 and the Trojans had gained some momentum, but a steal and a three-pointer at the buzzer gave it right back to York Catholic, which led 56-33 through three quarters.
By then, the deficit was too great to overcome, and York Catholic cruised through the fourth quarter for the win.
Barrett finished the game with a team-high 24 points.
Van Noy added 10 points for the Trojans, while Evan Woodward had four and Justice Chimics had three.
The Trojans wrapped up the 2021-22 season with a record of 22-6 that included a regular season NTL title, an appearance in the District IV Championship, and Barrett becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.
