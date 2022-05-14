ATHENS — Both Troy Trojan track teams finished in the top half of the field in Friday’s NTL Track and Field Coaches Invitational as the girls took 4th with 92 points and the boys took 2nd with 115 points.
The Trojans had three champions on the day, as Annie Getola won the 100-meter dash, and Dustin Hagin won the 110 hurdles and the triple jump.
“I am very proud of myself,” Getola said after running a 12.66 100, a new PR, “this was a good (result). It’s pretty much exactly what I was hoping for.”
Hagin had as good of a day as any male athlete. The senior, who is a returning state medalist in the 110 hurdles, had two seconds in the long jump and 300 hurdles to go along with his two firsts in the 110 hurdles and triple jump.
Hagin’s goals are much bigger than NTL championships, but he thinks he’s on the right path.
“I definitely think I’m getting to my peak now, especially running sub-15-seconds in the 110 hurdles, which is a new PR, and in triple jump I’m consistently hitting a high point,” he said.
Other place winners for the girls on the track included Caelyn Pine coming in 4th in the 100 with a time of 13.32; Getola took 2nd in the 200 with a time of 27.04; Pine took 4th in the 400 with a 1:04.37; Katie Lackey took 6th in the 800 and 1600 with times of 2:40.04 and 6:03.10, respectively.
Alyssa Parks took 6th in the two-mile with a time of 13:08; Getola took 3rd in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.20; Elizabeth Geer placed 8th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.41; Park and Geer took 5th and 8th in the 300 hurdles with times of 52.8 and 54.8, respectively, and the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 teams took 2nd, 4th, and 2nd.
In the field events, Park took 5th in the high jump with a jump 4-feet-6-inches; Geer took 6th in the triple jump with a jump of 31-feet-7.25-inches. Bailey Johnson and Natalie Williams took 3rd and 6th in the pole vault with jumps of 7-feet and 6-feet, while Maezee Brown placed 5th in the discus with a throw of 79-feet, and Brown also placed 7th in the shot put with a throw of 27-feet-6.75 inches.
On the boys side in the track events, Colin Loveland placed 6th in the 100 with a time of 11.6, Isais Watkins took 6th in the 200 with a time of 24.38, Jacob Hinman and Jacob Wales took 2nd and 8th in the 400 with times of 53.76 and 56.86, respectively.
Hart Houseknetcht took 8th in the mile with a time of 5:07.37, and he also took 6th in the two-mile with a time of 11:19.29. Hagin went 14.97 to win the 100 hurdles, and Blake Shedden took 3rd with a time of 16.54. Hagin, Austin Smith, and Rylan Breidt took 2nd, 6th and 7th in the 300 hurdles with times of 42.43, 47.35, and 48.22, respectively. The 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams took 6th, 4th and 3rd.
In the field events, Hagin and Loveland went 2nd and 3rd in the long jump with jumps of 21-feet, 2-inches and 20-feet, 9-inches, respectively. They placed 1st and 2nd in the triple jump with Hagin recording a 43-feet, 9.5-inches and Loveland jumping 41-feet, 6-inches.
Seth Seymour took 2nd in the pole vault with a jump of 11-feet and Jacob Hinman took 6th with a jump of 8-feet, 6-inches. In the shot put, Mason Imbt took 2nd with a throw of 45-feet, 10.75-inches, and Avery Sens took 8th with a throw of 39-feet, 5-inches.
