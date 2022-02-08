Troy finishes strong to defeat Wyalusing

WYALUSING — The Troy girls basketball team nullified a tightly contested first half by shutting down Wyalusing in the second half to come out on top over the Rams 39-28.
Wyalusing and Troy both excel on the defensive side of the ball and that was on full display in the first quarter.
The score was deadlocked at four heading into the second quarter.
Wyalusing’s Bryn Zionkowski got hot from beyond the arc late in the first half and nailed four threes.
Troy coach Marshall McNeal made it a point of emphasis to contain Zionkowski in the second half.
“We basically knew where she was going to be on the floor and either Sydney Taylor, Sarah Chamberlain, or Makenna Matthews would come out and defend the three in a zone defense,” McNeal said.
Tied 16-16 at halftime, Troy came out and turned the tides in the third quarter.
Taylor scored five points and Rachel Kingsley scored six points for Troy, putting the Trojans up 29-20 heading into the final frame of action.
Troy piled on 10 more points in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with relative ease.
The Trojans played much better on defense in the second half and limited the Rams to just 10 points.
“I thought we played really well and they played hard,” McNeal said. “We didn’t rebound like we wanted to but they came through with some crucial shots and we scored 23 points in the second half.”
Taylor led the Trojans with 13 points. Kingsley scored 12 and Kate Lackey chipped in eight.
“Sydney Taylor did a good job at controlling the offense and she stepped up with her shooting,” McNeal said.
Zionkowski finished with 14 points for the Rams.
Troy is back in action tonight on the road against North Penn-Mansfield at 6 p.m.
Wyalusing travels to face Athens tonight at 6 p.m.
