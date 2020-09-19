One week removed from a thrilling overtime loss against Canton in the season opener, the Troy boys varsity football team used stifling defense to shut out Towanda on the road in a bounce back win. They were able to blank the Black Knights by a score of 35-0 to put themselves in the win column for the first time this season. After giving up 34 points last Friday night, the Trojan defense yielded just 59 total yards of offense from Towanda.
The offense put up impressive numbers themselves scoring in every quarter. Room for error may have been a little larger in tonight’s matchup, but Troy head coach Jim Smith spoke on how his team’s 134 penalty yards plagued them.
“I was really proud of how we bounced back this week, but we need to clean things up with the penalties,” said Smith. “We just need to be more focused and disciplined, but I think we’re on the right track.”
The Trojans took the field in a rush to heat up on a chilly September night with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kick. Senior quarterback Dom Ayers was credited with the run and orchestrated a dominant drive later in the quarter that was capped off by senior running back Caleb Binford who danced his way across the field for a 24-yard touchdown run. Both conversions were unsuccessful which brought the lead to 12-0 at the end of the first frame.
Second quarter possessions were a little harder to come by as both teams ate up the clock for the majority of the quarter. However, a defensive stop for Troy once again turned into offense. That formula equated to a seven-play drive that resulted in a second and final touchdown for Ayers, this time from 8-yards away. A conversion pass was good enough for a 20-0 trojan lead at the half.
With a comfortable lead early in the second half, Troy experimented more with the passing game after completing no passes on their first five attempts. The Trojans managed to put together a drive that was fueled by two completions for 13 yards that set up an eight-yard touchdown run from junior running back Damien Landon for a 28-0 lead.
Towanda failed to get much of anything going offensively in the final period of play, but did see one drive go into Trojan territory. They were pushed back and punted away their seventh and final ball of the contest to set up one more Troy touchdown to put the game to bed. Binford was able to juke and spin his way into the endzone for the final time and a 10-yard score. That would give his team a 35-0 shutout win against a Black Knight team that is still in search of their first point.
Binford was on call for the majority of the carries in the victory as he rushed for 72 rushing yards on 12 attempts to go along with two touchdowns. His counterpart Dom Ayers was able to rack up 130 total yards with a pair of scores as well. Senior receiver Trent Kitchcart led things offensively for the Black Knights with 24 yards on the ground.
With the home loss, the Towanda Black Knights fall to 0-2 and will head to Wellsboro next week. Troy now improves to 1-1 on the early season and will look to clean up a few things before heading to a tough North Penn-Mansfield squad next Friday, who just took down Wellsboro 17-14.
“We’re looking forward to a tough game next week,” said Smith. “We’re definitely going to need to clean some things up so that we’re not making plays for the other team, but we’re going to get ready for them this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.