TROY — Sometimes, it’s just your night.
The Troy Trojans football team has had three of those nights to begin the 2023 campaign, and with Wyalusing heading into town, the script held true once again, setting up Troy for success once again.
Troy football ran away early for its fourth straight on Friday night, taking down the visiting Rams, 41-7, utilizing chunk plays both through the air and on the ground to get the job done.
“It was a good game for us, there was some adversity at times, we put ourselves in bad positions with penalties, but we dug ourselves out of some holes we got into,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “Got to work a little bit of the passing game. That was nice. Got a lot of kids on the field. But I hand it to Wyalusing, they’re physical, and I think they’re gonna have a good season. They play hard.”
Evan Woodward completed 9-of-11 passes for 136 yards and two scores to lead the Trojans as a passer, and Camryn Harwick completed one pass for a 67-yard touchdown. On the ground, Kael Millard rushed six times for 47 yards, and Mason Smith added three carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Woodward added 26 yards rushing of his own on three carries, and Jackson Taylor scored a touchdown and totaled 15 yards on three carries. Charles Oldroyd took four carries for 49 yards, and Brendan Gilliland notched a 17-yard rushing touchdown on his lone carry. Reed Palmer and Jayden Kutt both added a yard apiece on one carry each.
Lincoln Chimics caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Trojans in receiving, while Harwick made four grabs for 31 yards. Mason Smith caught one pass for 51 yards and a touchdown, while Gilliland added 13 receiving yards on his lone catch.
“Being able to throw the ball is a big deal, because teams have to decide where they’re willing to get beat,” Smith said. “If you’re gonna go all in stopping the run, we have guys on the perimeter that can hurt you. We have a quarterback who is really confident right now, and some receivers that are talented and want the ball. It’s really exciting to be in a position like this.”
Wyalusing’s Jonathan Earle completed 5-of-14 passes for 59 yards, while Dylan Johns led out of the backfield with 10 carries for 59 yards. Ayden Hunsinger added six carries for 33 yards, while Casey God took five carries and tallied 16 yards. Through the air, God caught four passes for 25 yards, while Johns hauled in his lone grab, a 34-yard jump ball on the Rams’ sideline.
“Nothing but respect for coach Smith and what he’s built over (in Troy),” Wyalusing coach Rich Rogers said. “We knew who we were facing, but you remain positive, you go to work. Proud of our sophomore quarterback for his first start to step up and do what he did. We’ll just move forward.”
To start, Troy got on the board first, and in a hurry.
Harwick caught a ball behind the line of scrimmage on a reverse, before he turned and unloaded a deep ball that ended up in the hands of Chimics, who finished the play 67 yards later in the end zone to put the Trojans up 7-0 just minutes into the contest.
The next time the Trojans were on the attack, Gilliland added to their advantage. Gilliland took a handoff and ran 17 yards until he raced past the goal line, putting Troy ahead 14-0 as the second quarter loomed.
Smith would advance the lead further with a 13-yard run to open the second quarter, and would be on the receiving end of a 51-yard touchdown pass from Woodward that made the score 28-0 with 3:10 to play before halftime.
The points for the Trojans didn’t end there.
Earning one more possession before the break, Woodward and the Troy offense came out firing, and before long, Woodward connected with Chimics for a 38-yard receiving touchdown that about sent the game to halftime, with the Trojans holding a 35-0 lead.
A sloppy start to the third by both sides — yellow penalty flags littered the field and neither had much momentum during the period — would draw towards a close with a six-yard rushing touchdown from Taylor for Troy, putting the Trojans in front 41-0 with just under 15 minutes of game time remaining.
“It becomes harder with all the subbing that goes on and trying to get kids on and off the field,” Smith said. “Those are simple things to fix. We’ll watch film and try to get better that way. Those are things that you solve with your mind and your brain.”
Wyalusing wouldn’t go quietly into the night, scraping together a touchdown drive to finish off an otherwise uninspiring contest, leaving Troy’s field with at least one drive to build on going into next week. Johns powered his way in for a three-yard touchdown run with less than a minute remaining, before Troy knelt out the remaining time to finish the 41-7 victory and remain unbeaten on the year.
“We’re always glad to see them finish strong, no matter what,” Rogers said. “Stay together until the finish.”
Troy (4-0) will play at Athens next Friday, while Wyalusing (2-2) will host Montgomery, also on Friday.
