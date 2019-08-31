TROY — In a key early season NTL matchup, the Troy Trojans outscored the Wellsboro Green Hornets 42-28 at Alparon Park last night.
The Trojan offensive line set the tone for the game as they controlled the line of scrimmage while the 3-headed backfield of Dom Ayers, Damien Landon, and Caleb Binford combined for 401 yards rushing on 53 carries.
Troy’s Binford returned the opening kickoff 64 yards, setting up the offense at the Wellsboro 35. From there they would need only 4 plays to take the lead, with Q.B. Dom Ayers keeping on the option and racing 25 yards for the score. Binford’s PAT was no good, and at 9:52 Troy led 6-0.
After forcing a punt, the Trojans would add to the lead, marching 76 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 14 yard QB draw by Ayers. He added the conversion run, and the lead was 14-0 at the 3:04 mark.
Wellsboro would answer right back, putting together a 67 yard drive of their own. Sparked by the running of Alex Burrell, the Grenn Hornets marched to the Trojan 34 yard line, where on 4th and 3, Isaac Keane kept around the left side and raced in for the TD. Ryan Sweet’s PAT was blocked, and the score was 14-6 at 11:51 of the 2nd quarter.
The Trojan ground game was just getting warmed up, as they again marched 61 yards in 7 plays, with Damien Landon pounding in for the 2 yard score. Binford’s PAT was again no good, and the lead was now 20-6.
Following a Hornet fumble, Binford needed only 1 play to race 42 yards to paydirt. Landon’s conversion run was good, and the lead was now 28-6 at 9:07 left till half. The teams then traded interceptions before heading into the locker room for halftime.
Wellsboro came out for the second half and played inspired football, as they scored on their first two posessions. a two-play drive was culminated by a 41 yard scamper by Silas Wagaman‘, which was followed quickly by a 70 yard punt return for a score by Aiden Hauser. Just like that, it became a 28-21 game with 6:38 left in the third.
The Trojan response was swift, as they only needed two plays to increase the lead. Binford raced for 32 yards, followed by Landon’s 35 yard scoring run. The conversion run failed, and the lead was 34-21 with 5:49 left.
They would later put the game out of reach, as Ayers capped a 9 play drive by scoring from a yard out. Ayers pass to Binford for the conversion made it 42-21 at 11:55.
The Hornets closed out the scoring with a 17 yard run by Hauser. Zach Singer’s final PAT made it 42-28 final.
Landon led all rushers with 158 yards on 28 carries, while Ayers added 128 and Binford 115.
Hauser led Wellsboro with 151 yards on 15 carries.
Next Friday the Trojans travel to Sayre, while Wellsboro is at Montgomery.
