TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans capped off their third-straight NTL Championship on Saturday at home with a 2-1 overtime victory that saw Camille McRoberts net the game-winning goal over Athens.
“It honestly felt amazing,” said McRoberts. “Getting it in that first minute, it just made my season.”
It looked like the Lady Trojans may just roll to a win in the opening portion of the game, and would net their first goal in less than a minute.
Saydi Renzo would push the ball upfield to her teammate Addison Parker — who would find the back of the net from the right side of the field to go up 1-0 with 29:21 left in the first half.
“It felt really good to start it off and get playing well and get us excited,” Parker said of scoring the goal so early in the contest. “Their defense is one of the toughest, they know how to cover well and mark. They are really good.”
But from that point on the Lady Wildcats’ defense would bottle up the normally potent attack of Troy and hold them scoreless through regulation.
“That was very frustrating,” McRoberts said of not getting another goal during regulation. “I knew we could get it through, we just weren’t connecting well today.”
The Athens girls would soon even things up in the first half — with Ally Thoman finding teammate Emma Yohe for the one and only Lady Wildcats goal of the night with just under 18 minutes remaining in the first.
Both defenses would lock up for the remainder of the game — forcing overtime and an extra 10 minutes of play.
It wouldn’t take Troy long to score the deciding goal in the extra period, and after not scoring for nearly 80 minutes — McRoberts would net the game-winner just 45 seconds into overtime from 18 yards out to give Troy the win and the NTL crown.
Though Troy only scored twice, they would massively outshoot Athens in the effort by a count of 16-8 while also holding the edge in corners 4-2.
Defensively, Troy was able to keep one of the best scorers in the league in Thoman in check — and the work done by Caelyn Pine was key in neutralizing the Athens attack.
“Ally Thoman and I go way back,” Pine said of bottling Thoman up. “She’s an excellent player. It was a great battle, and we always challenge each other.”
The NTL Championship marks Troy’s third in a row, and the group is riding high as they look to take their positive momentum into the District IV Playoffs.
“It feels really good,” Parker said on winning the title. “To be able to do it with this team and to go against all of the tough opponents. To boost ourselves and makes us feel good on the team.”
Madelyn Seeley recorded six saves for Troy in goal while Karlee Bartlow notched 10 saves for Athens.
Troy now will face Hughesville in the second round of the District IV Class AA Playoffs in Loyalsock at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Athens will take on Shikellamy on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Milton High school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.