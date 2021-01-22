Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.