TOWANDA — For the second straight game the Troy girls earned a 2-1 win.
And for the second straight game it was Makenna Matthews and Addison Parker with goals.
The Trojans edged Towanda on Monday with Parker netting the game winner in NTL soccer action, to stay atop the league standings.
Troy currently sits at 6-1, while Wellsboro is 9-1-1. Athens and Wyalusing each have two losses and are still in the league hunt.
The loss means Towanda wins a couple wins to get into districts. Towanda has lost three of the past four to put themselves in a must-win position, but they have been in every game. All three losses have been by one goal, and in each game Towanda led or was tied at the half.
Matthews and Parker each scored for the second straight game for Troy, with Parker netting the game winning goal. Camille McRoberts had an assist for Troy.
Parker scored the winner with 12:46 left to help Troy move to 2-0 since they returned to action this year. The only loss the Trojans have this year came without the Canton players on the field, after Canton shut down sports earlier this fall for a stretch.
Kathryn Dunn had the goal for Towanda.
Troy had 24 shots and nine corner kicks and Towanda had six shots and one corner kick.
Olivia Tate had five saves for Troy and Erin Barrett had 16 saves for Towanda.
Troy has a busy week with Athens at home today, and then they host Wyalusing on Thursday.
Sullivan County 5, NP-Liberty 3
Down 2-0, the Griffins rallied back for the win.
Caiden Alexander started the scoring for NP-Liberty in the seventh minute off a Zachary Wilcox assist and 12 minutes later Alexander scored again off a Taylor Nelson assist.
Riley King scored seconds later off a Jalen Thomas assist for the Griffins and in the 31st minute Thomas scored off an Alex Schweitzer assist to tie it.
Aladen Jackson scored off a Nelson assist in the final minute of the half as NP-Liberty led at the break.
Thomas scored in the 48th minute off a Schweitzer assist to tie things and gave the Griffins the leader three minutes later as he capped his hat trick off a Trace Neary assist. A minute Later Neary capped the scoring.
Sullivan County had 17 shots and 10 corner kicks and NP-Liberty had 12 shots and one corner kick.
Owen Schweitzer had nine saves for the Griffins and Stettson McGovern had 12 for NP-Liberty.
Sayre 5, Troy 2
Mason Hughey continued his hot scoring with four goals in the Redskins win.
Hughey has nine goals in the past two games and 29 this season for the Redskins.
Cody VanBenthuysen had a goal and an assist and Hughey added an assist.
Brayden Post and Alex Campbell each had two assists and Gunner McCutcheon had an assist.
Jacob Case and Tanner Hodge had goals for Troy.
Sayre had 16 shots in the game and two corner kicks and Troy had 22 shots and 12 corner kicks.
Owen Williams had 11 saves for Sayre and Cole Gelbutis had 20 saves for Sayre.
