The Troy Trojans picked up a 1-0 win over Wellsboro in girls’ soccer action on Saturday.
Taylor Williams scored off an assist from Camille McRoberts at 12:31 of the second half for the game winner.
Troy had 17 shots and three corner kicks and Wellsboro had one shot and one corner kick.
Lilly Abadi had five saves for Wellsboro and Autumn Dixon was in net for Troy.
Athens 1, Vestal 0, 2 OT
Emma Roe found Hannah Walker for the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.
Athens had 22 shots and four corners in the game and Vestal had 15 shots and five corner kicks.
Waverly 10, Sayre 1
Lea VanAllen had a hat trick to lead the Wolverines to the win.
VanAllen has eight goals in the past two games.
Sadie VanAllen and Gabby Picco each had a pair of goals in the win.
Sadie VanAllen started things off an assist from Kennedy Westbrook and the two hocked up again a minute later.
Lea VanAllen scored off a Picco assist, and then she scored off a Westbrook assist and off another Picco assist as she had three goals in six minutes.
Picco scored back-to-back goals in a three minute span off Sadie VanAllen assists.
Melina Ortiz scored off a Cora Smith assist.
Sayre got a goal with a minute left in the half as Rozlyn Haney found the net.
Christina Buiniskis scored off a Cora Smith assist in the second half.
Waverly had 24 shots and thee corners and Sayre had seven shots and two corner kicks.
Kaitlyn Clark had three saves and Lea VanAllen four for Waverly.
Emily Sutryk and Adriannah Bernhart combined for 22 saves for Sayre.
“This was our fifth annual Pink Out game played in memory of Joyce Guilford (Sayre Coach Tracy Mennig’s mother),” Waverly coach Tara Franklin said. “I enjoy this game every year. Last year we were playing in a rain storm (thanks to a hurricane) so we were happy with the nicer weather. The girls came out incredibly fast this game and I think we caught them off guard a bit. Kennedy, Gabby, Sadie, and Cora all had more than one assist each. They all have an amazing knack for finding those open lanes. This was a great game to help us get ready for NV on Monday.
Milton 9, Sullivan County 5
After leading 3-1 and 5-3 at the half, the Lady Griffins succumbed to injuries and a lack of subs, finishing the game with only 10 players on the field. Milton took advantage and scored four goals in the last 15 minutes for the win.
Chloe Burke had two goals and now has 45 goals in just her sophomore year, she has 27 this year.
Bethany Beinlich had two goals and three assists and now has 21 goals on the year and 60 in her career as a junior.
Kassidy Beinlich had a goal and Paige Burke had an assist.
Mallory Dickinson had 21 saves in the game.
Williamson 2, NP-Mansfield 1
Williamson got the game winner from Kirsten Green in the second half to break open a tie game at the half.
Chelsea Hungerford scored at 30:33 to put Williamson on top and Gracie Snyder scored at 39:01 for NP-Mansfield to tie things.
Green scored the winner at 52:38.
Williamson had six shots and two corners and Abby Ackley had eight saves in goal.
NP-Mansfield had nine shots and three corners and Sara Swingle had four saves in net.
South Williamsport 12, NEB 1
Haley Neidig and Elizabeth Manning had hat tricks and Piper Minier had two goals in South’s win.
Neidig scored off an Amilee Miller assist and Minier scored off a Neidig assist. Neidig scored again off a Miller assist and Manning scored off a Minier assist as South was up 4-0 4:58 into the game.
McKaye Wilton scored off a Miller assist and Lauren Weinhoffer scored on a penalty kick.
Peyton Mathieson scored off an assist from Ella Loiselle assist and Elaina Decker scored as South led 8-0 at the half.
Manning scored off a Neidig assist, Manning scored off an Aleigha Reippel assist, Minier scored off a Reippel assist and Neidig scored off a Miller assist.
Kayleigh Thoman got the NEB goal on a direct kick with 5:52 left.
South had 21 shots and seven corners and NEB had eight shots and one corner kick.
Holly Towner started in net for NEB with five saves and Maisie Neuber had four saves. Bayleigh Guiser had five saves for South and Laila Shams had two saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Troy 4, Galeton 1
JT Landis had a hat trick to lead the Trojans to the win.
Tanner Hodge had a goal in the game and Kris Howland had an assist for Troy.
Hunter Crowell had the goal for Galeton.
Troy had 24 shots and 10 corner kicks and Galeton had 13 shots and seven corner kicks.
Owen Williams had 12 saves for Troy and Galeton had 14 saves.
Loyalsock 4, Wellsboro 1
Brady Dowell had all four goals to lead Loyalsock to the victory.
Tyler Wescott had an assist for the Lancers.
Zach Singer had the Wellsboro goal off an assist from Will Poirier.
Loyalsock had nine shots and two corner kicks and Caleb Albaugh had four saves in goal.
Wellsboro had eight shots and six corner kicks and Ethan Ryan had four saves.
“They are a good team and we needed this match to get a better idea of our level of play,” Wellsboro coach Todd Fitch said. “Although the score suggests otherwise, I tend to think that minus a few missteps, we were right there with them.”
Sullivan County 6, Sayre 2
Trace Neary had a pair of goals in the Griffins win.
Jordan Williams started the scoring for Sullivan at 36:26 as all six Sullivan goals came in the first half.
Neary scored at 35:57 and Nate Higley scored at 33:12.
Kass McDonald scored at 17:31, Riley King at 8:53 and neary at 2:26.
Cody VanBenthuysen scored with 1:40 left in the 5 shgame and Braydon Post scored with 12 seconds left.
Sullivan had 15 shots and nine corner kicks and Sayre had eight shots and seven corner kicks.
Cam Wheeler had nine saves and Owen Schweitzer had six saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.