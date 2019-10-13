ROME — Not often does an NTL Coaches’ Invitational title come down to a photo finish but on Saturday it did.
With less than 100 meters to go Troy’s Sydney Taylor was behind Wyalusing’s Kayla and Carina Beebe. If the two Rams runners held their spots they would have gone 1-2-3 on the Trojans, not the guarantee win it is in a dual meet but still very difficult to overcome in a small invitational setting.
Surrounded by the cheering crowd Taylor took the outside to get around Kayla Beebe. Carina Beebe surged to try and hold her off but Taylor out leaned her at the line, picking up the spot.
That burst turned out to be crucial as the 4-point swing allowed the Trojans to edge out Wyalusing by three points to claim the NTL Coaches girls’ title.
“I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever sprinted ever,” Taylor said after the race. “I knew I had to get either one of them or both of them for us to win so I gave it my all.”
Troy finished with 55 points while Wyalusing had 58. Wellsboro (88) was third, Canton (100) took fourth, Towanda (106) came in fifth, NP-Mansfield (131) was sixth, CV (134) took seventh and NEB (212) was eighth.
“It made me really happy to know that when I sprinted it really paid off in the end for the whole team,” remarked Taylor.
While they didn’t get the team title the day was a good sign for Wyalusing going forward.
“Our goal today was to get out and see what we could do against Troy,” said Ram Catherine Brown. “They’re going to be our biggest competition at districts.”
Brown led Wyalusing, taking sixth in 21:24.8, and felt they got a good effort from everybody, 1-through-5.
“Our normal number five girl really came out, Maddy Patton, and did amazing today,” said Brown. “She pulled through a PR, it was awesome.”
Wyalusing knows they need a top heavy style to down Troy, whose depth has propelled them to four straight NTL Coaches’ Invitational championships.
“That is the goal,” Brown said about getting their top three in before Troy’s first. “We were close today, didn’t quite get there, but I think we can.”
There was no drama as to who the individual winner would be.
CV’s Jules Jones (19:56) took the title by nearly a minute, ending her league career undefeated.
“It was a little sad because this will be the last time as a high schooler I will be running on this cross-country course,” Jones remarked. “The race overall felt pretty great.”
She led most of the way, much like she has most of her career, but has tried a style change this season.
“This year I have been running a lot more consistent during the race instead of throwing out a really fast mile, then a really slow mile, then like a mediocre mile,” she explained. “I feel like I’ve been running fairly consistent this year and I feel like I’m ready to maybe take home a top five medal at districts.”
Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage (20:51.1) came in second followed by Towanda’s Erica Locke (21:01) in third.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts (21:09.6) was fourth with Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (21:17.4) rounding out the top five.
After Brown took sixth was NP-Mansfield’s Emma Harris (21:29.1) in seventh. Taylor (21:34.6) was eighth followed by Carina Beebe (21:34.9) and Kayla Beebe (21:35.2) to round out the top 10.
Troy took the next three spots with Mya Thuotte (21:57.7), Rachel Kingsley (22:05.5) and Abigail Lewis (22:06.9).
Canton’s Madisyn Neal (22:09.8) was 14th and Towanda’s Eliza Fowler (22:31.4) rounded out the medalists in 15th.
The Trojan fifth runner Julia Colton (22:32.2) came in 16th while rounding out Wyalusing’s top five were Patton (22:37) in 18th and Sierra Allen (22:50.6) in 20th.
For Wellsboro Julia DeCamp (22:32.2) was 17th, Madeline Bryant (22:58.8) came in 21st, Kylie Butler (23:22.3) was 25th and Aislinn Hoose (23:32.4) was 29th.
Josie Kelley (23:07) was Canton’s third runner in 22nd as Kali Wesneski (23:41) took 30th and Rachel Rentzel (25:00.7) finished 39th.
Rounding out the top five for Towanda was Jordyn Radney (23:30.4) in 28th, Amy Morse (24:06.8) in 32nd and Madison Nonemacher (24:58.4) in 38th.
Ella Farrer (23:09.7) was 23rd for NPM with Grace Farrer (24:40.3) in 36th, Breanna Wilson (24:41.6) in 37th and Matthea Mitchell (26:27.1) in 46th.
Lilli Hepfer (23:27.4) was 26th for CV while Ali Beiser (24:04.6) came in 31st. Alici Floerchinger (25:19.1) finished 42nd and Ryann Slusser (26:57.6) came in 50th.
Lauryn Jones (25:04.6) and Rylee McKean (25:10.4) finished back to back for NEB in 40th and 41st. Starla Miller (26:58.7) came in 51st, Megan Dewing (28:59.9) was 59th and Meg Russell (31:31.3) took 64th.
For Sayre Lucy Coller (23:14.7) came in 24th and Corey Ault (26:38.6) was 48th.
Olivia Harney (24:32.9) was 35th to lead Sullivan County while Alice Polcrack (25:51) came in 45th. Payton Pretti (31:25.6) was 63rd and Samantha Skoranski (34:04.2) took 66th.
Troy (56) edged out NEB (62) and Sullivan County (63) for the girls’ junior high title. NPM (79) was fourth and Towanda (81) took fifth.
Panther Melanie Shumway (11:14.8) pulled away for the win on her home course with Troy’s Alyssa Parks (11:29.7) second. Rounding out the top five were NEB’s Lilah Hughes (11:41.1), Troy’s Lilly DePew (11:42.7) and NEB’s Gracelynn Laudermilch (11:54.9).
NPM’s Addison Farrer (12:02.7) was sixth, Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin (12:13.3) took seventh, Sullivan’s Sammy Norton (12:15.2) came in eighth, Towanda’s Marissa Wise (12:35.3) was ninth and CV’s Chloe-Ray Spencer (12:41.5) rounded out the medalists in 10th.
