BLOOMSBURG --- Bloomsburg opened Friday’s District 4 Class AAA quarterfinal contest against Troy with the first 14 points of the game.
The lead only grew from there as No. 1 Bloomsburg coasted to a comfortable 66-16 win over No. 8 Troy. The Panthers will face the winner of No. 5 Line Mountain and No. 4 Warrior Run Tuesday.
The defense looked to be in top form as it limited Troy to just four points in the first half.
The Trojans made just one of their 10 attempts from the floor in the first half. The lone make came in the final minutes of the second quarter when Sydney Taylor pulled up for a long jumper.
Troy’s first points came with 4:03 left in the first quarter when Sarah Chamberlain hit two free throws. Bloomsburg led 14-2 at that point.
Eight different players scored for Bloomsburg in the win.
Kelsey Widom and Madeline Evans combined for 32 points in a little more than two quarters of work.
Evans also grabbed eight rebounds and finished with a block. One of her many highlights came in the second quarter when she moved by a defender for a quick basket in the paint.
Hannah Zimmerman led Troy with eight points and Taylor had four, while Chamberlain and Lackey had two points each.
