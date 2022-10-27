LOYALSOCK — The Troy Lady Trojans fell 6-0 to the Hughesville Lady Spartans in the first round of the District IV Class AA Playoffs at Loyalsock on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Trojans’ defense held strong throughout the first for the first 25 minutes of play — but once Hughesville found their rhythm, the floodgates opened.
Hailey Sherwood would get a pass across the front of the net from Kylie Temple and score with 15 minutes left in the half.
Sherwood would net a second goal just seven minutes later, and Alyson Taggart would ice the first half scoring with a rebound late to push their lead to 3-0 at the break.
Troy would get a few opportunities of their own, including shots from Addison Parker and one late from Saydi Renzo — but Hughesville’s defense would come up with stops at every junction between their backline defenders and goalkeeper.
Hughesville netted their first goal of the second half just six minutes in.
The Lady Spartans’ scoring would then be halted until the final four minutes.
But Hughesville poured in two more goals in late, with Taggart notching a goal, and then a Lady Spartan netting one more with under a minute left to bring the score to its final count of 6-0.
Troy was outshot on goal by a count of 13-8 and corners 8-7.
Goalkeepers Maddison Seeley and Brooklyn Wetzel combined for seven keeper saves on the night.
The NTL Champion Lady Trojans lose a contingent of key pieces this season with the graduation of Taylor Williams, Wetzel, Caelyn Pine, Kylie Luner, Morgan Roy, Jenifer King, Camille McRoberts, and Makenna Matthews.
They will return key pieces in Renzo, Parker, Madison Palmer, Chloe Swain, and Alexis McRoberts to the fold in 2023 when they attempt to defend their three-straight titles.
