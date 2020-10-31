EAST TROY — If you watched the Troy Trojans on Friday afternoon it looked like there were 10 Emmi Ward’s on the field.
Everywhere you looked the Trojans defender was there, making a play and slowing the Montoursville attack.
The Trojans defense did their job on Friday, but in the end it wasn’t quite enough as Montoursville edged Troy 2-0.
“I can’t say enough,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said. “The Lady Trojans played very hard tonight. The ball control Montoursville had tonight, they were probably the better team on the field.”
Montoursville scored at 23:22 on a Troy own goal, but that was all the Trojans would allow for most of the night.
It wasn’t until the final 15 minutes when Montoursville was able to get their second goal when Shyanne Klemic found the net.
Defensively it was Ward who anchored the Trojans, shutting down one attack after another.
“Emmi Ward doesn’t know how to go less than 100%,” Pratt said. “She has done it all year. She does it in practice the same way. In my eyes she is the defensive player (of the year), all-state from the NTL for the ladies. She’s definitely lights out.”
Troy’s best scoring chance in the first half came as Nicole McClellan fired a shot from just inside the box that went wide. In the second half she had another attempt that went just long as the Montoursville defense held Troy to three shots and two corner kicks.
Montoursville had 16 shots and four corner kicks and Olivia Tate had 14 saves for the Trojans in goal, making multiple diving stops to slow down the Montoursville attack.
Despite the loss, Troy was happy just to be at home for districts, something that doesn’t happen in normal years.
“We were glad to get a homefield game,” Pratt said. “That was very nice. We practiced on turf, different locations, just in case, we were ready to go anywhere. Then we found out we got a home game, it was sweet, very sweet.”
Most of Troy’s team returns next year and will be looking for big things again.
“Next year we have everybody but our big scorer Hunter (Nicole McClellan) won’t be back next year, but they (the rest) are back, they are eager to go.”
Losing McClellan is one player that will be hard for the Trojans to replace.
“Over 100 goals in her career,” Pratt said. “She can play anywhere on the field and is a leader on the field. She really picked it up in the second half. When we came back from our two week vacation, she really stepped it up and took that leadership role. It’s going to be hard not having her on the field.”
