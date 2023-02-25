LOYALSOCK — Troy knew they had a monumental task in front of them Friday night in the quarterfinals of the 2023 PIAA District IV Girls Basketball AAA Playoffs on the road at Loyalsock.

The Lancers came in as the two-time defending district champions, with a pair of six-foot stars in Izzy and Alaina Dadzie. Loyalsock was battle-tested, too, having played in the rugged HAC III and against a non-conference schedule that saw them knock off bigger school after bigger school.