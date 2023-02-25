LOYALSOCK — Troy knew they had a monumental task in front of them Friday night in the quarterfinals of the 2023 PIAA District IV Girls Basketball AAA Playoffs on the road at Loyalsock.
The Lancers came in as the two-time defending district champions, with a pair of six-foot stars in Izzy and Alaina Dadzie. Loyalsock was battle-tested, too, having played in the rugged HAC III and against a non-conference schedule that saw them knock off bigger school after bigger school.
None of that phased the Trojans, who played some of their best basketball of the season and put a scare into the Lancers, before ultimately falling, 59-45, to end their season.
“I was really proud of the way our girls came out with some energy and how we fought from the tip all the way till the end. Obviously we’re going to go back and watch and film and look at things and hopefully learn from the mistakes that we made tonight. But in the end, I’m very proud of our team and especially our two seniors Makenna Matthews and Rachel Kingsley,” Troy coach Curtis Miller said.
He wasn’t the only coach that was impressed by the way the Trojans played. Lancer coach Curtis Jacobson, widely regarded as one of the state’s better coaches, heaped praise on Troy after the game.
“The first thing I said to my team after the game was about Troy. I gave them a ton of credit. I thought they competed at a super high level. I thought their fans were great, and a lot of people came down and watched them. The way they were cheering them on you can tell there’s a lot of excitement in the program,” he said. “We knew they weren’t going to come in and say, ‘you’re playing Loyalsock, we’re going to lose.’ We knew that wasn’t going to happen. And you know, they played very well.”
Well enough, in fact, to take the lead multiple times throughout the contest. Trailing 18-10 early in the second quarter, the Trojans could have easily folded and hung their hat on a good season. Instead, they rallied to score 12 of the next 14 points and took a 22-20 lead late in the 2nd quarter on a Katie Lackey finish in transition.
But, just like they did all game, Loyalsock responded. The Lancers scored eight of the final ten points before the half to go up 28-24 at half, as freshman Alaina Dadzie’s quick five points snatched the lead back.
Once again, Troy would rally for a lead in the third quarter. After the teams traded baskets to start the second half, sophomore guard Alyssa Parks scored six points in two possessions to give Troy a 32-30 lead. Parks was phenomenal Friday night, handling constant Loyalsock ball pressure and creating opportunities for teammates for easy baskets.
But, once again, the Lancers answered. The Dadzie sisters, who combined for 38 points, immediately reeled off the next seven points to quickly put ‘Sock back into the lead. The rest of the third quarter was played evenly, and Troy was very much in the game trailing by just six points, 44-38, heading to the final frame.
But, the Trojans, who have been through the emotional wringer the past few weeks following the death of Troy teacher and coach Christine Woodward, finally ran out of gas. Loyalsock exploded in the fourth quarter, and went on a 16-6 run to put the game out of reach and led by a game-high 16 with just under two minutes to play.
Kailyn Sterling led all Trojans with 15 points. Alyssa Parks added 10, Katie Lackey had 8, Rachel Kingsley had 8, Makenna Matthews had 2, and Gloria Andrews added 2 as they saw their season come to an end.
Loyalsock will advance to play Bloomsburg in the semifinals next week.
