TROY — Troy girls, NP-Mansfield boys opened the NTL cross-country dual meet season with wins Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans won 18-44 while the Tigers held on for a 23-32 win.
On the girls’ side Troy took six of the first seven spots, led by Mya Thuotte (22:45) and McKenzi Bellinger (22:57) going 1-2.
NPM’s Emma Harris (23:21) took third with Troy’s Abby Lewis (24:00) and Sydney Taylor (24:24) rounding out the top five.
Troy’s Haley Buck (25:14) and Julia Colton (25:20) were sixth and seventh with NPM’s Ella Farrer (25:43) eighth.
Rounding out the top 10 were Troy’s Madisyn Baxter (26:15) and Jodie Weidner (26:40).
On the boys’ side Troy’s Owen Williams (17:59) won the race with NPM taking the next two spots behind Sam Shedden (18:24) and Noah Shedden (18:43).
Troy’s Aaron Manley (19:08) was fourth as the Tigers took the next three spots: Roger Learn (20:04), Seth Nelson (21:00) and Morgan Rutledge (21:01).
Troy took the next three spots with Seth Seymour (22:07), Robert Rogers (22:13) and Brandon Schrader (24:33).
Troy won both junior high races, with the girls taking it 21-34 and the boys winning 15-50.
Lady Trojan Alyssa Parks set a new course record of 10:01, 15 seconds faster than the old one. Taking second was Troy’s Lillian Depew (10;34) while teammate Katie Lackey (11:29) was third.
Three Troy boys finished together: Lance Heasley (9:26.0), Jacob Hinman (9:26.6) and Colin Loveland (9:30).
BOYS: Wyalusing 15, NEB 43; Wyalusing 15, CV 45; NEB 23, CV 33
GIRLS: Wyalusing 15, NEB 50; Wyalusing 15, CV 50
The Rams took the first five spots in the boys’ race as they continued their NTL dominance.
Kemuel Laudermilch (16:43.5) won the race followed by Alex Patton (16:58.20), Zion Laudermilch (17:20.95), Logan Newton (17:51.61) and Justin Hiduk (18:01.87).
CV’s Seth Neal (18:09.99) took sixth followed by NEB’s Dylan Brown (18:45.31) and Luke Tice (19:03.21) were seventh and eighth. Wyalusing’s Caleb Stoddard (19:07.96) came in ninth with CV’s Christopher Harris (19:18.18) finishing 10th.
NEB took the next three spots with Jehiel Dewing (19:25.79), Kyle Davenport (19:32.01) and Jack Shumway (19:57.25).
CV’s Nathaniel Welch (20:45.79) and Glenn Barnes (20:55.39) rounded out the top 15.
CV’s Jules Jones (21:01.69) won the race on the girls’ side but Wyalusing took the next five spots.
Carina Beebe (22:05.50), Catherine Brown (22:58.27), Kayla Beebe (23:17.91), Sierra Allen (23:43.11) and Madison Patton (23:58.35) went second through sixth.
CV’s Ali Bieser (25:18.20) was seventh, NEB’s Lauryn Jones (25:27.13) came in eighth with CV’s Alicia Floerchinger (29:06.37) and Savanna Snyder (29:53.84) rounding out the top 10.
NEB’s Starla Miller (32:33.05), Meg Russell (33:37.20) and Megan Dewing (34:08.75) were 11th through 13th with Wyalusing’s Joanie Nedley (35:34.27) taking 14th.
In junior high boys’ action NEB’s Norman Strauss won followed by teammates Ryan Jones and Brayden Miller.
On the girls’ side NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch won the race followed by Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin and Panther Melanie Shumway.
BOYS: Wellsboro 24, Towanda 32; Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50; Towanda 15, Sayre 15
GIRLS: Wellsboro 23, Towanda 32; Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50; Towanda 15, Sayre 50
Wellsboro went 1-2 in the boys’ race with Austin Richards (16:10) and Aidan Fletcher (18;01).
Towanda’s Jasick Zalewski (18:58) came in third followed by Hornet Tylar Wright (18:59) and Towanda’s Luke Tavani (19:12) rounding out the top five.
The Knights took the next two spots with Jaden Wise (19:20.5) and Rein Alderfer (19:20.9) while Wellsboro’s Gabe Guignard (19:23) was eighth. Sayre’s Logan Goodreau (19:42) and Jake Henry (20:07) rounded out the top 10.
Wellsboro’s William Manning (20:15) and Joseph Manning (19:19) were 11th and 12th, Sayre’s Nathan Romano (19:25) came in 13th, Towanda’s Dominic Tavani (20:40) was 14th and and Wellsboro’s Anthony Dunkel (22:19) came in 15th.
Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage (19:22) edged out Towanda’s Erica Locke (19:31) for first in the girls’ race.
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (19:33) was right behind in third followed by Hornets Madeline Bryant (20:40) and Kylie Butler (21:46) to round out the top five.
Towanda’s Jordyn Radney (21:52) and Eliza Fowler (21:52.7) were sixth and seventh, Sayre’s Lucy Coller (19:54) was eighth with Wellsboro’s Aislinn Hose (22:05) and Julia DeCamp (22:10) rounding out the top 10.
Towanda took the next five spots with Amy Morse (23:48), Madison Nonnenacher (25:13), Veronica Labor (27:04), MiKenna Shafer (27:31) and Emily Carr (27:44).
Towanda’s Jack Tavani (11:38) won the boys’ junior high race with Sayre’s Brayden Slater (11:56) second and Wellsboro’s Jullian Linden (12:48) third.
Lady Knight Taylor Brennan (11:48) won the girls’ race followed by teammate Marisa Wise (12:34) and Wellsboro’s Emily Morris (13:52).
BOYS: Athens 17, Sullivan County 44; Canton 25, Sullivan County 30; Athens 19, Canton 38
GIRLS: Canton 23, Sullivan County 32; Sullivan County 20, Athens 38; Canton 18, Athens 43
The Athens boys and Canton girls opened the NTL dual meet season with sweeps Tuesday.
The Sullivan girls win over Athens is their first dual meet victory since 2014.
The Wildcats went 1-through-4 in the boys’ race, led by T.J. Toscano (20:53). Behind him were Kyle Anthony (20:54), Connor Dahl (20:55) and Matt Gorsline (21:00).
Canton’s Zach Rentzel (21:10) rounded out the top five as Sullivan’s Omar Rubio (21:17) and Ethan Walker (21:32) were sixth and seventh.
Canton took the next three spots to round out the top 10 with Michael Skipper (22:01), Caden Moon (22:20) and Isaac Landis (22:20).
Athens took the next five spots with Justin Lynch (22:26), Sander Bertsch (22:50), Brendan Jones (23:06), Nate Pickitt (23:06) and Nate Gorsline (23:16).
Canton’s Sara Saar (24:28) and Camille McRoberts (24:47) went 1-2 in the girls’ race.
Athens’ Emma Bronson (25:32) took third followed by Sullivan’s Kassidy Beinlich (25:46) and Sophia Springman (25:53).
Canton’s Josie Kelley (25:56) and Ellie Binford (27:06) were sixth and seventh with Sullivan’s Olivia Harney (27:41) and Ellie Springman (28:00) eighth and ninth. Canton’s Rachel Rentzel (28:51) rounded out the top 10.
Sullivan’s Alice Polcrack (29:35) was 11th followed by Athens’ Elizabeth Carey (30:34), Canton’s Kali Wesneski (30;45), Sullivan’s Cassidy Skoranski (30:59) and Canton’s Marissa Hess (32:21) to round out the top 15.
In junior high boys Sullivan edged Athens 27-30 and both beat Canton 15-50.
Sullivan’s Tyler Immel (11:06) won the race followed by the Athens duo of Carter Lewis (11:13) and Connor Mosher (11:30).
In junior high girls Athens won 15-40.
They went 1-2-3 with Sara Bronson (13:03), Cailyn Conklin (13:11) and Janae Harkins (13:18).
