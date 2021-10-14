WELLSBORO — The Troy girls cross country team ran to a sweep over host Wellsboro and Towanda on Tuesday as the Lady Trojans wrapped up the Northern Tier League Large School championship.
Troy beat Wellsboro 24-33 and took down Towanda by a 22-36 count. Wellsboro beat Towanda 26-29.
Alyssa Parks led the Trojans as she crossed the line first in 23 minutes, 52 seconds. Wellsboro’s Havah Simcox was second in 25:00 with Towanda’s Marissa Wise third in 25:32 and Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage fourth with a time of 26:20.
Troy’s Julia Colton was fifth in 26:28.61 and her teammate, Isis Lyon was sixth right behind her in 26:28.89.
Towanda’s Taylor Brennan finished seventh in 26:44 with Troy’s Rachel Kingsley eighth with a time of 26:47 and Towanda’s Madison Nonnemacher ninth in 26:50. Wellsboro’s Julia DeCamp rounded out the top 10.
In the boys race, the Towanda Black Knights earned the sweep. The Knights beat Troy 23-34 and Wellsboro 18-41. Troy took down Wellsboro 21-35.
Towanda’s Luke Tavani won the boys race in 20:25. Troy’s Lance Heasley finished second in 20:51 and Towanda’s Eric McGee (21:10) and Nate Spencer (21:11) came home in third and fourth, respectively.
Wellsboro’s Gabe Guignard was fifth with a time of 21:12, while Troy’s Seth Seymour was sixth in 21:19 and Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger came home in seventh in 21:58.
Troy teammates Jacob Hinman (22:08) and Trevon Teribury (22:10) were eighth and ninth, respectively, while Wellsboro’s Chris Greenawalt was 10th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.