WILLIAMSON — The Troy girls soccer team used an offensive showcase on Thursday to cruise past the Williamson Warriors by a score of 3-0.
Though the Trojans scored three goals, they were able to muster up a total of 29 shots on goal compared to Williamson’s seven. Troy also out-tallied Williamson in corner kicks five to one.
Addy Parker led the team offensively as she shot the ball six times. Her first shot on goal was her only goal of the game to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The other two goals for the Trojans were scored by Camille McRoberts and Terilyn Barrett in the second half to produce the final margin of three.
Madelyn Seeley was able to come up with seven saves in the contest while keeping the shutout.
Troy will return home for a matchup with Athens on Saturday. The Trojans now have a record of 8-2 while the Wildcats will enter the matchup at 7-5.
Wyalusing 2, North Penn-Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing Rams held tough in a defensive matchup after defeating Athens on Tuesday. The Rams used another shutout to go with a pair of goals to defeat the Panthers on the road by a score of 2-0.
Olivia Haley scored the first goal of the day for the road team off an assist from Layla Botts. The final goal of the contest came from Chloe Bennett which was assisted by Olivia Spencer.
Wyalusing now sits atop the NTL and improves to a record of 10-3 overall with a 6-2 conference record. They will now gear up for a road trip on Saturday afternoon when they travel to take on Loyalsock.
Athens 5, Northeast Bradford 1
ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team bounced back from Tuesday’s close loss to Wyalusing with a 5-1 over Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Kendra Merrill opened up the scoring 10 minutes into the game, with Delaney Stedge assisting.
Hannah Walker scored her first of three goals with 13:42 remaining in the first half, and Addy Wheeler recorded the assist.
Walker scored her second goal six minutes later, this time with Mya Thompson on the helper.
The two reversed roles two minutes into the second half, with Walker assisting on a Thompson goal.
Walker’s third goal came three minutes later, this one unassisted.
Holly Towner scored the lone NEB goal with 4:41 remaining in the game, as she knocked in a ball deflected by the keeper.
Athens will travel to Troy for a match at 10 a.m. on Saturday, while NEB will face the Trojans at home at 4 p.m. Monday.
