TROY — The Troy girls emerged on top over Williamson, Towanda and Sayre in an NTL quad meet on Tuesday.
Troy’s 134 points led the pack, followed by Williamson (68) and Towanda (68), and Sayre (1).
Williamson won the boys’ side with 109 points, followed by Troy (89), Towanda (42), and Sayre (25).
Girls
Troy’s Anneliese Getola won three individual events.
Getola won the 100 hurdles in 17.31 seconds and Towanda’s Kelci Carle placed third in 18.58.
Getola won the 100 in 13.29, followed by Towanda’s Anna Dunn in 13.68 and teammate Kelsea Allen-Smith in 13.93.
The 200 came down to the wire as Getola (28.13) narrowly beat Dunn (28.38) and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett (30.45).
The Troy girls won the 4x800 relay in 11:33.91.
Katie Lackey won the 1600 for the Lady Trojans with a time of 6:14.43. Lackey won the 800 in 2:45.90 and teammate Julia Colton placed third in 2:57.31.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks won the 3200 in 13:42.05 and her teammate Lily DePew placed third in 15:14.51.
Towanda’s Eliza Fowler placed first in the 300 hurdles, posting a time of 51.77. Troy’s Parks placed second in 53.62.
Towanda’s Dunn won the 400 in 1:02.55, as Troy’s Caelyn Pine placed second in 1:06.30 and Allen-Smith placed third in 1:06.89 for the Lady Black Knights.
Molly Davidson won the javelin for the Lady Trojans with a distance of 87-feet, 11-inches, while her teammate Gabrielle Lathrop placed second, throwing 70-feet 7-inches, and Towanda’s Hannah Ryck placed third at 69-feet, 2-inches.
Troy’s Bailey Johnson won the pole vault in 7-feet, 6 inches, while teammate Natalie Williams placed third at 5-feet, 6-inches.
Troy took home all top three finishes in the shot put. Maezee Brown threw 26-feet, 4-inches, followed by Lacey Hinman at 25-feet, 11 1/2 inches, and Morgan Harkness (25-feet, 2-inches).
Towanda’s Porschia Bennett won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches. Parks jumped 4-feet, 4-inches to place second, and Troy’s Madeline Seeley placed third reaching 4-feet, 2-inches.
Troy’s Nevaeh Tucker won the long jump in 13-feet, 8 3/4 inches.
Elizabeth Geer won the triple jump for the Trojans in 31-feet, 1-inch. Towanda’s Ryck placed second in 9 3/4 inches and Fowler finished third in 30-feet, 6-inches.
Towanda’s Hannah Risch won the discus with a distance of 75-feet, 1-inch, followed by Troy’s Maezee Brown in 73-feet, 11-inches.
Boys
Troy’s Colin Loveland won the 100 in 12.26 and Towanda’s Logan Lambert placed third in 12.73.
Loveland also won the long jump in 19-feet, 7 1/2-inches. Troy’s Dustin Hagin won the triple jump in 44-feet, 6-inches, followed by Loveland in 40-feet, 7-inches.
In the 200, Sayre’s Mason Hughey placed second in 25.02 and Troy’s Isais Watkins finished third in 25.03.
Jacob Hinman placed second in the 400 for the Trojans with a time of 53.71, and Sayre’s Hughey placed third in 54.02.
Troy’s Brayden Spalding placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:25 and Towanda’s Eric McGee finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:10.19.
McGee also placed fourth in the 3,200 meters in 11:35.63.
Troy placed first and second in the 110 hurdles. Dustin Hagin won in 15.79, followed by Blake Shedden in 17.44 and Towanda’s Logan Lambert in 18.35.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 43.76, Lambert placed second in 48.45, and Towanda’s Dan Storres finished third in 49.50.
Troy won the 4x100 in 47.08. The Trojans ran a 3:57 in the 4x400 to finish second, and placed second in the 4x800 at 9:19.98.
Mason Imbt won the shot put with a distance of 45-feet, 6-inches for the Trojans. Sayre’s David Huang placed second in 37-feet, 7-inches and Troy’s Avery Sens placed third in 36-feet, 11.50
Sayre’s Donovan Wynn won the discus in 104-feet, 3-inches. Sayre’s Mason Hughey won the javelin at 124-feet, 9-inches and Towanda’s Bryant Green finished second in 115-feet, 7-inches.
Troy’s Shedden jumped 5-feet in the high jump, placing third. Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier won the pole vault at 13-feet followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour at 10-feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.