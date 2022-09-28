ROME — With the season series and the top spot in the Northern Tier League on the line, the Troy Lady Trojans came out on top 2-0 against Northeast Bradford on Monday.
It was a battle from the opening whistle, as both teams generated opportunities early, but neither team scored.
“We knew (NEB was) going to come out of the gate very fast because the last time we played them, we beat them 7-0 and it was at their home field, so they were pretty upset about that,” Troy’s Alexis McRoberts said. “So I think we were nervous because they were ready.”
With just over nine minutes remaining in the first half, McRoberts found the back of the net to give Troy a 1-0 lead.
“It felt really good. I think it gave us time to relax,” she said. “We all started to relax after that and started playing better and better because we had that little bit of comfort. It felt really good to have that goal that makes your team relax.”
Throughout the second half, the Troy defense continued to shut down the Lady Panthers and thwarted any potential scoring chances.
Caelyn Pine played a huge role in that success.
She was constantly around the ball and made it difficult for NEB to move upfield.
“It’s not by accident that Caelyn Pine is back on defense,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said. “That girl is the real deal.”
Pine knew that type of effort would be necessary to win.
“We knew we had to come out tonight. We worked hard, we worked as a team out on the field and we came alive,” she said. “Our defense is amazing. They work as a unit, they’re always talking. They are the heart of our team.”
However, the NEB defense was also up to the task and continued to break up scoring chances.
The Lady Panthers’ best chance to tie the game came with about six minutes remaining in the contest when the ball came loose and resulted in a clean look at the net, but the shot went wide.
Troy recovered from the scare and ramped up the intensity on offense, and with 2:22 left to go, Addy Parker got behind the defense and scored to make it a 2-0 game.
“I think it comes down to the early season endurance that we do and conditioning,” Pratt said. “That’s our whole gameplan, is to keep running so in the second half we get more opportunities at the goal than the opponent.”
The game plan worked, and the Lady Trojans left with a good win against a good team.
“I think against a top quality and talented team like Northeast Bradford, I’m really happy for the girls,” Pratt said. “They worked hard, they’ve come from not playing defense together to being one of the best defensive units in the league this year.”
Troy outshot NEB 18-9, and had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
Madelyn Seeley made nine saves in goal for Troy to help the shutout effort, and NEB goalie Leah Beebe made 16 saves.
With a league record of 6-1 and overall record of 10-2, Troy now sits alone atop the NTL girls soccer standings.
It’s a good feeling, but in a league full of talented teams, Pratt knows his team will have to keep fighting.
“It’s always awesome to be on top of the league. This year, there’s plenty of teams out there that could be in this position,” he said. “You’ve got Northeast Bradford here with an awesome team, you’ve got Wyalusing with a team that’s really putting it together, and you can’t count Athens out. Their coach does a great job at regrouping those girls and they still can control their own destiny.”
NEB will look to bounce back against Wyalusing at home at 4 p.m. Thursday, while Troy will host Williamson on Oct. 4
