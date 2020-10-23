EAST TROY — The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the year to Athens, with a 2-0 win over Wyalusing on Thursday.
Both goals were Addison Parker tallies off assists from Camille McRoberts.
It was a scoreless first half until McRoberts crossed a corner in that Parker finished at 13:35.
Parker added a goal in the second half to seal the win at 37:09.
Troy had 12 shots and six corner kicks.
Wyalusing had five shots and three corner kicks.
Olivia Tate had five saves for Troy and Pearl O’Connor had 10 saves for the Rams.
Towanda 10, Sayre 0
The Black Knights won their Military Appreciation game against a short-handed Sayre team on Thursday.
Sayre has been short on players for a lot of the season and played Thursday with nine girls.
Olivia Sparbanie had a hat trick for Towanda and Porschia Bennett and Mirra Neilson each had a pair of goals.
Saige Greenland, Bella Hurley and Abby Locke added goals for Towanda.
Towanda had 47 shots and three corner kicks and Sayre had three shots and no corner kicks.
Kyliee Thompson had 25 saves for Sayre and Erin Barrett had three for Towanda.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Athens 6, Sayre 0
Joey Toscano had a pair of goals for Athens in the win.
Toscano scored at 23:08 and Jaran Gao scored at 19:59.
In the second half Nate Quinn scored at 37:00, Travis Reynard scored at 33:48, Toscano scord at 32:30 and Ryan Thompson scored at 23:16.
Athens had 15 shots and four corner kicks and Sayre had five shots and three corner kicks.
Cole Gelbutis had nine saves and Asher Ellis had five saves.
Sullivan County 2, Muncy 1
Jalen Thomas scored in the 14th minute off a Nathan Higley assist and in the 37th minute Rocky Finnegan won the game for the Griffins off a Trace Neary assist.
Sullivan had 11 shots and five corner kicks and Muncy had six shots and two corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer had five saves for the Griffins and Eli Slamka had nine saves for Muncy.
Troy 4, Towanda 2
Tanner Hodge had a pair of goals for Troy in the win.
Isais Watkins and Paul Seadlor added goals for Troy.
Jacob Case had an assist for the Trojans.
Vinnie Carbo and Austin Fowler had goals for Towanda.
Troy had 27 shots and eight corner kicks and Towanda had 15 shots and two corner kicks.
Owen Williams had 10 saves for Troy and Cody Griffith had 17 saves for Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.