Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 8:20 am
ROME — The Troy girls soccer team avenged a loss to Northeast Bradford with a 7-0 win in the finals of the NEB Tournament on Saturday.
NEB took down Troy by a 4-2 score on Thursday, but in the tournament finals it would be all Lady Trojans.
Leading the way was Addy Parker, who finished with four goals and one assist, and MaKenna Matthews with two goals off the bench.
Troy would get one goal from Saydi Renzo, while Alexis McRoberts added two assists and both Camille McRoberts and Caelyn Pine finished with one assist.
Pine was selected as the tournament MVP for her play on the field and leadership on the championship squad.
In their tournament opener, the Trojans earned a 4-1 win over Elk Lake. In that contest, Taylor Williams, Renzo, Pine and Parker all scored goals.
Northeast Bradford rolled to a 6-0 win over North Penn-Mansfield in their first game.
Kierra Thoman led the Panthers with two goals and two assists.
NEB also got goals from Alena Beebe, Melanie Shumway, Lizzy Gorsline and Lillie Maynard. Kayleigh Thoman and Shumway each had two assists in the win.
