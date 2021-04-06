LOCK HAVEN – Shortstop Riley McClellan (Granville Summit, Pa./Troy) of the Lock Haven University softball team has been named this week’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Softball Athlete of the Week for her recent efforts in leading the Bald Eagles.
In last week’s four-game span, LHU was 2-2 and recorded a swept Millersville on the road, thanks in large part to the bat of McClellan.
Batting leadoff for The Haven, she hit .643 over four PSAC East games last week. McClellan was 9-for-14 with eight runs scored, four RBIs, two home runs and three stolen bases.
She went 4-for-6 with a home run in each of the two home games vs. Shippensburg, before going 5-for-8 at Millersville in the victorious sweep.
In both games on Monday (March 29) vs. Shippensburg she was 2-for-3 with a homer. In the day’s opener she had a pair of RBIs. The game-one win at Millersville on Tuesday (March 30) helped Lock Haven snap a seven-game losing streak. In the game-one win over Millersville, McClellan was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases (2-for-2). In the game-two win at Millersville, she was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
McClellan is hitting .415 on the year for Lock Haven.
