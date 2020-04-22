Troy grads Nick Colton and Riley McClellan each were in the midst of their college seasons when everything came to an end.
Colton was pitching for Lebanon Valley College, while McClellan was playing for Lock Haven University.
Both were liking what they saw from their teams early on. Both had high hopes for strong seasons. And both watched those dreams fade as spring sports were called off.
“Our season was looking very promising,” Colton said. “A lot of talent on the team. We went to Florida for Spring break, went 9-0 down there, we were really tearing it up. We were ready to start our conference play. Our season just kind of ended right there, it’s really depressing, you could say not so much for me, not as upsetting for me, because I still have three years left, now four years because of the extra year of eligibility. But, for the seniors on the team. We had a great group of seniors. We had such a bond, it’s kind of one thing I will miss most is the seniors.”
For McClellan she joined a Lock Haven team that had a lot of success last year, and they were starting to round into form again this season.
“We went to Myrtle Beach for three days back in February Spring Break and we also went to Florida,” she said. “We lost some games, but I think what we really did well is came together as a team. Because this is a close knit family. I have never had that as a team. It was something special and when all this stuff started happening we ended up having to leave one day early from our tournament down in Florida.
“Like Nick said, I’m upset because I lost some time to get experience and really start improving myself. I feel like I just got started, just figured out how things worked and how different the game is at the college level. It’s tough to cut short on that. I feel bad for the seniors. We didn’t get to start conference play, we didn’t get to prove ourselves. It’s really tough, really tough now because I miss seeing everybody. Our coaches have been doing really well with us. We have video chats once a week. We talk with our coaches a couple times a week. We are adjusting to this tough time.”
While seniors can get the year of eligibility back, Colton and McClellan know so much more goes into deciding to return to school for another year.
“It’s rough, we only have three seniors this year,” McClellan said. “They played huge roles on the team, they all played on the field, were amazing leaders, took us under their wings, made sure we knew what we were doing. That’s the thing I’ll miss the most, all the memories I made with them.
“They are my role models, O love them so much. I don’t know if they can come back or if they decided if they wanted to. I hope they do, but they may have other plans after graduation, it’s just really sad my time with them got cut short.”
Colton knows the players on his team have the same decision to make.
Lebanon Valley has eight seniors, and he knows that losing any of them will be tough.
For Colton though, this year is one he can make up.
“It doesn’t so much sadden myself,” Colton said of losing the spring. “The overall aspect, I am sad about is I don’t get to play with my team. We don’t get to go on and try and beat the top teams in the conference or try and win our conference. I have to more years after my first four (for his major) and I can use one of them for the extra eligibility. I don’t have to go out of my way to figure out how to use that extra year. It does make it easier for me knowing I will be back for a fourth year already. But, just knowing my teammates will struggle with that is hard. We have grown so close as a team, any of my 36 teammates are my brothers and I would do anything for them.”
McClellan thinks she should be able to use her extra year to, but she hasn’t really planned out her future yet.
“I am a health and PE major,” she said. “I could have squeezed it into four years, but usually with softball and sports it adds an extra semester. I think I will still be able to use my last year of eligibility with that, but I haven’t thought of the logistics of it yet.”
The challenges for both players now is just trying to get work in, stay in shape and prepare for next season.
“One of the big things we practiced during this spring at school was we would go to the auxiliary gym and pitch to a catcher off a mound and we would do live pitching against hitting in the cage,” Colton said. “It not only helped the pitchers get live hitting, but helped the hitters. That was one thing we did really good in the spring and I think helped with the 10-2 start.
“I’m not able to do that the rest of the spring, or even the summer. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to pitch against live hitters. It’s going to be hard to stay in shape. I just have to keep my arm live and stay where I am now, because where I am now from last year is a big jump.”
It’s not just that the two can’t play games, or practice with their teammates, they also have limited options on where they can go to keep in game shape.
“It’s rough, I don’t like it at all,” McClellan said. “Today we were supposed to have a game, obviously that’s not happening. Being home, all the gyms are closed. The weight room at Troy is closed, the field is not Lock Haven’s field. It’s tough, and doing workouts at home is so hard because you don’t have teammates to push you or coaches to motivate you, it’s just depressing almost.
“We went to the softball field just to get some reps in and it was tough. It’s just not the same without my 16 other best friends surrounding me.”
