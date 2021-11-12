Troy has sights set on District 4 Class AA final

TROY — Troy football head coach Jim Smith spoke at the annual Old Shoe rivalry banquet on Wednesday night and the message to his seniors was loud and clear. The goal is to earn a trip to the district championship game, and that all starts with a trip to face Mount Carmel on Saturday.
“I always tell my players very routinely to have no regrets,” Smith said. “Do yourselves a favor when you experience your last play and not drag your broken body off the field and ask yourself could I have ever done any more and played any harder?”
Southern Columbia has won the past four Class AA championships but before setting their sights on one behemoth, the Trojans have their work cut out for them against one of the most storied programs in Pennsylvania: Mount Carmel. In 2019, Mount Carmel ended the Trojans season, and this season marks the fourth straight Class AA semifinal appearance for the Trojans.
Coach Smith believes that this is one of the strongest senior classes the program has ever seen, including standouts like running back Damien Landon and lineman Mason Imbt.
“We have two of the best in any area, and they’re both present in the room tonight,” Smith said. “We have the back that owns every Troy rushing record that ever existed and maybe that ever will.”
Landon has 1,183 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 227 attempts this season. In 2019, Landon tore the NTL apart rushing for 2,186 yards and 30 touchdowns on 304 attempts.
Imbt leads the defensive and offensive line for the Trojans and instills fear across the league. Smith has relied upon Imbt to lead by example both on and off the field and expects Imbt to excel at the next level in college.
Imbt and the Troy defense will be put to the test on Saturday. The Red Tornadoes are 9-2 this season and defeated Bloomsburg 54-14 last week in the district quarterfinals. Mount Carmel has scored 430 points this season.
Red Tornado quarterback Pedro Feliciano has thrown for 457 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Feliciano and Troy quarterback Justice Chimics play a similar dual-threat style. Chimics has thrown for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns.
Mount Carmel running back Julien Stellar has 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 11 attempts. Running backs Xaviar Diaz and Michael Farronato have both rushed for over 400 yards.
Linebacker Thomas Davitt leads the Red Tornadoes on defense with 76 total tackles. The defense as a whole has forced nine interceptions and 11 fumbles.
“Our defense is going to have to play to levels we didn’t know we had,” Imbt said. “We’ve been preparing really well, we’ve had our best week of practice. I’m looking forward to it and I think it will be a good game.”
Smith also looks at the defense as a point of emphasis.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us and our kids are going to have to play really good football,” Smith said. “They’re a nightmare on offense and we’ve got to keep points off the board and the key will be the play of our defense.”
The combination of young talent and experience on defense resulted in a stout defensive core for the Trojans. Troy only allowed 77 points in nine games and then gave up 36 points to Canton in the regular season finale.
Smith called his seniors to action in leading on Saturday against Mount Carmel.
“This group of young guys are willing to break for you to give you guys one more game and that’s that,” Smith said. “They’re not playing for them. They’ve got a year, two years, three years but they’re playing this Saturday night when you walk them out on that field.”
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Mount Carmel.
