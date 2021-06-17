ATHENS — The Troy Legion baseball team scored seven runs in the opening inning and went up 11-1 by the second inning on their way to a 12-2 win over Athens in five innings on Wednesday.
Kory Schucker had a three-hit day, with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Camden Allen, Evan Short, William Steele and Gaven Davis all had a pair of hits.
Allen had two doubles, two RBI and a run scored, Short had two doubles, two runs and an RBI, Steele had a double, two runs and two RBI and Davis scored two runs.
Gabe Kauffman had a double and an RBI, Alex Seeley had a three-run double, Joseph Frye had a hit and scored a run and Shane Austin had an RBI and scored a run.
Schucker struck out three while allowing just four hits on the mound.
Karter Rude and Kaden Setzer scored the Athens run. Setzer had two hits and made a spectacular catch in center in the first inning to help the Wildcats avoid further damage in the inning.
Lucas Kraft had a hit and an RBI.
John Grainda had a hit for Athens and started on the mound.
Sayre 5, Mansfield 4
Sayre scoerd two runs in the bottom of the fifth to edge Mansfield.
After Mansfield scored two in the top of the first, Sayre answered with three in the bottom half of the inning.
However, runs in the fourth and fifth gave Mansfield the lead, before Sayre came away with the win.
Josh Arnold, Zack Garrity and Kannon VanDuzer had two hits each, VanDuzer and Garrity doubles. Arnold scored two runs, Garrity had an RBI and scored two runs and VanDuzer drove in four runs.
Thomas Morley and Jack Ennis each had hits.
Jackson Hubbard scored a run for Sayre.
Hubbard struck out four in six innings and Fabbri pitched a hitless inning of relief.
Kyle Davis had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Mansfield. Kohen Lehman had a hit and scored a run and he worked three innings of relief, striking out five. Karson Dominick struck out seven over three innings.
