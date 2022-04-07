TROY — The Troy Trojans picked up a 6-5 win over Athens in Northern Tier League baseball action on Wednesday afternoon.
For the Trojans, Kory Schucker went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Justice Chimics hit a three-run home run.
Troy’s Camden Allen, Clayton Smith, Shane Austin, and Joseph Frye all registered a hit.
Athens went up 2-0 after the opening inning, but one run in the second and five more in the third gave the Trojans the lead.
The Wildcats scored two in the top of the fifth, but that would be it as Troy held on for the win.
Schucker pitched five innings, only allowing four hits, two earned runs, and struck out three batters.
Allen only allowed one hit in two innings of work and struck out three Wildcats.
As for Athens, Jaren Glisson was 2-for-4 at the plate, and Mason Lister, JJ Babcock, and Lucas Kraft each had one hit.
Cameron Sullivan had a great showing on the mound for the Wildcats, finishing with a pitching line of 3 2/3 innings, two hits, zero earned runs, four walks, and six strikeouts.
Athens hosts Wellsboro and Troy visits Wyalusing at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Williamson 13, Northeast 1
ROME — The Northeast Bradford baseball team struggled to match the offensive firepower of Williamson in a 13-1 defeat on Wednesday afternoon.
For the Panthers, Cayden McPherson went 1-for-1 with an RBI single. Garrett Cooper and Josh Stanton each had one hit.
Williamson outhit Northeast Bradford 16-3 and the game ended in three innings.
Northeast Bradford will play at Canton on 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.