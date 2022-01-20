TROY — At this point of the season, it’s always big defensive plays that can define a moment in important NTL games. For Canton and Troy in a girls basketball matchup on Thursday night, the game was littered with them in a battle where points were hard to come by.
With just over three minutes left to go in the game, the Trojans led by a score of 28-20, but let that lead slip away. In fact, Canton had the ballgame tied with less than a minute to go.
That was when Katie Lackey nailed the game-winning mid-range jump shot with just under 30 seconds to go in the contest to give Troy the lead. Two defensive stops on the other end ensured them the 30-28 victory at home over their rivals.
Though the matchup had its fair share of scoring at the end of the game, it was not like that immediately after the tip.
After one quarter, both teams struggled offensively as Troy had a 5-4 edge until midway through the second quarter. Transition play by both teams brought the score to 14-11 in favor of the home team at the halftime break.
The third quarter went back to its defensive roots, but it was Troy with the edge. The team made two of their three three-pointers at the end of the third quarter to set themselves up with an eight-point advantage with eight minutes to go.
That was where Canton would go on a run, before it was cut short by the dagger from Lackey.
Leading the Trojans in scoring was Alyssa Parks with eight points. Lackey and Rachel Kingsley added seven and six, respectively.
Lackey and Kingsley shared a team high nine rebounds, while Sydney Taylor added five.
Aislyn Williams was the catalyst of the Warrior offense as she accounted for 17 of her team’s 28 points. Twelve of those came off of six field goal makes while Carolyn Thoren finished second on the team in scoring with five points.
After a tough loss, next up for 7-6 Canton will be a non-league matchup when they receive a visit from Montgomery on Saturday.
Troy is now 8-3 and will head for Sayre next Wednesday after a six-day break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.